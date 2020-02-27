The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo are fast approaching, and the running team from ZAP Endurance wants to be a part of them.
A team of eight ZAP runners are in training in Tallahassee, Fla., with the purpose of grabbing one of six spots, three men and three women, on the American Olympic team. After months of training, the Olympic Marathon Trials are Feb. 29 in Atlanta. The team has visited the course in Atlanta, which includes running downtown through Centennial Olympic Park.
The race will be shown on NBC from noon until 3 p.m.
Nine runners from ZAP, the entire team, qualified for the trials through various marathons over the last three years. The qualifying time for men was 2:19, or run a 1:04 in a half-marathon. The women had to run a 2:45 in a full marathon and a 1:13 in a half-marathon.
Those runners include Johnny Crain, Joe Stilin, Tyler Pennel, Josh Izewski, Andrew Colley and Matt McClintock. The women include former App State runner Tristin Van Ord, and The Bear at Grandfather Mountain winner Joanna Tompson. Another runner, Nicole DiMercurio, is battling injury and will not participate in the race.
Crain, who won The Bear in 2019, is also battling an injury, but plans to start the race. The team left Tallahassee for Atlanta on Feb. 26. The overall fields will be crowded with 511 women and 260 men participating.
Ashe County wrestling
WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School wrestler Jaron Greer left Greensboro and the NCHSAA 2020 Individual Wrestling Tournament with a silver medal in the 220 weight class for the 2A division, putting the finishing touches on the Ashe wrestling season.
In the first round, Greer went up against West Craven’s Bryce McKeel, winning after three-and-a-half minutes. Greer defeated Christian Hanson, of East Davidson, via fall after 28 seconds in the championship quarterfinals. He then beat North Lenoir’s Elijah Swinson, again by fall, in just under four minutes for a spot in the tournament finals.
In the end, Greer was stopped by Mount Pleasant’s Chase Crayton in a sudden victory match. The junior finished his season with a 47-3 record.
Ashe County girl’s basketballHAYS — In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Friday, Feb. 21 at North Wilkes High School, the Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team (19-6) fell to the Alleghany Trojans (24-3) in a 39-35 heartbreaker.
The Huskies found themselves in a conference title game for the first time since 2011, previously unable to get past the second round. The game was originally scheduled for the night before, but inclement weather concerns forced the postponement.
The Trojans played a tight defense, holding Ashe to little to nothing for much of the first quarter. For most of the quarter, the Huskies had only a single point, courtesy of a Kenadie Hudler free throw. The low scoring period was capped by Ashe forward Jayden Jones grabbing the lead with a close ranged effort, as the Huskies led 7-6.
Watauga girls’ basketballMARION — The Watauga girls’ basketball team tried to do what no team has done this season — beat the Freedom Patriots.
Freedom was not going to let an undefeated season go down the drain. The Patriots showed once and for all on Feb. 22, that in the 2019-2020 season, it rules the Northwestern Conference with an iron fist by taking a decisive 56-29 NWC Tournament finals victory at McDowell High School’s gym.
Watauga, which played Freedom on Feb. 22 instead of one day earlier because of inclement weather, suffered an important loss in the first quarter against the Patriots when four-year starting guard Brooke Byrd injured her ankle.
Byrd tried to play after being taken out of the game, but the comeback did not last long and she left the game for good.
Despite the loss of Byrd, Watauga trailed by just 23-17 at halftime. Freedom stepped up its defense in the second half, starting early in the third quarter. Rebekah Farthing scored to keep the Pioneers close at 25-19, but Freedom buried the Pioneers with a 10-0 run the rest of the quarter and took a 35-19 into the fourth quarter.
App State wrestingBOONE – The Appalachian State wrestling team has dominated its share of teams during the regular season this year. The Mountaineers did the same thing to visiting VMI by taking a 43-0 dual-match victory at Varsity Gym on Feb. 22.
The Mountaineers (9-3, 6-1 SoCon) sprinted to a 20-0 lead by winning their first four matches by technical fall, which is worth five points each. It’s the fourth time this season App State has shut out an opponent.
The Mountaineers did the same thing to Presbyterian (48-0), Duke (45-0) and The Citadel (44-0) this season. Appalachian State coach JohnMark Bentley credited his team’s abilities throughout the lineup for making shutouts possible.
“We’ve got a good team,” Bentley said. “It’s hard to get a shutout in Division I wrestling. I think it’s our (fourth) shutout this season. It speaks to how balanced our team is. We have a solid wrestler in every weight class.”
Men’s basketballBOONE — The App State men’s basketball team outscored Troy 41-27 in the second half en route to a 68-59 victory on Feb. 22 on Alumni Day.
Appalachian State improved to 16-13 on the season and 10-8 in conference play. The 16 victories this year are the most for the Mountaineers since also winning 16 games in the 2010-11 season. In addition, Appalachian State’s 10 conference victories are a new Sun Belt high and most since the 2010-11 season.
Women’s basketballSTATESBORO, Ga. — The Appalachian State women’s basketball team suffered a 78-70 loss to Georgia Southern in Hanner Fieldhouse on Feb. 22.
After scoring only eight points on Feb. 19, Appalachian State guard Pre Stanley bounced back with a game-high 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting with three trifectas and six free throws. The 23 points are the most in a road game this season for the junior.
Appalachian State (9-17, 6-9 Sun Belt) got 13 points from Ashley Polacek, while Brooke Bigott rounded out the leading scorers with 10 points and dished out four assists.
BaseballLEXINGTON, Ky. – App State dropped a 15-inning heartbreaker to Kentucky 8-7 on Feb. 23 with two outs in the bottom of the 15th inning. Kentucky’s Oraj Anu picked up the game-winning RBI on a bases-loaded walk, scoring Matt Golda from third base.
The Mountaineers tied the marathon matchup in the top of the ninth with two outs, sending the game to extra innings. Senior Robbie Young smacked a double to left center on the first pitch he saw to tie the game at 7-7. Sophomore Luke Drumheller, who finished with a 3-for-7 day at the plate, scored the tying run in the ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.