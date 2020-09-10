BOONE — The Watauga women’s basketball made a statement Sept. 1 in support of social justice by halting its scheduled practice.
App State senior Michaela Porter tweeted this message on Sept. 1: “The App State Women’s Basketball team will NOT practice until the black community at App is acknowledged by THE CHANCELLOR! We’ve cried for help for way too long. Enough is enough.”
The demonstration comes as a group called Black at App State is pressuring App State administrators to implement a list of 23 demands, sent in early July. The group held a protest that ended inside of the B.B. Dougherty Administration Building on Aug. 31.
“Tuesday morning (Sept. 1) our Appalachian State women’s basketball team had a meeting to discuss the recent actions of social justice,” head coach Angel Elderkin tweeted on Sept. 4. “It was hard to listen to our players express outrage, anger and sorrow over systematic racism, injustice, hate and discrimination. I was so proud of their courage to interrogate reality, and will continue to stand by our team.”
“Our decision not to practice was one we needed to spend time on our call to action, so we can start to educate and utilize our voices to empower change,” Elderkin tweeted. “We are passionate about this cause and we are here to take any challenge to ensure racial equality.
“Our ladies want to be seen as people first and athletes second.”
The Appalachian State athletic office responded with this tweet on Sept. 4: “With support from @AppChancellor, we look forward to unveiling soon our Athletics Strategic Diversity & Inclusion Committee and an additional video from the Chancellor and @appstate students.”
Women’s basketball is the latest App State team to take this type of stand. The App State football team also canceled practice Aug. 29. Head coach Shawn Clark supported his players’ decision not to hold practice and instead hold discussions amongst themselves about racial injustice.
