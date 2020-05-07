BOONE — Watauga’s athletic department was looking for a way to honor its athletes that are in the graduating class of 2020.
The teams are not allowed to host a Senior Night since prep athletics have been canceled for the rest of the season and the teams are not allowed to gather until athletics are reinstated.
So, the Watauga Booster Club arranged to have banners of the spring sports seniors to be displayed on streetlights in Downtown Boone.
Watauga also got creative by turning on the lights on each playing field for the sports — baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ track and field, boys’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse and boys’ tennis for 15 minutes per night.
The softball team was first as its seniors Marlie Stilwell and Taylor Lipford were honored. Their jersey numbers, Lipford’s No. 25 and Stilwell’s No. 17, were painted onto the field, and the lights were turned on from 8-8:15 p.m. The year 2020 was also illuminated on the scoreboard.
NCHSAA shuts down spring athletics
BOONE — The remaining spring high school athletic seasons and state basketball championships have been canceled for the 2020 spring season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association made the announcement April 24 after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all schools have been closed to in-person learning for the rest of the academic year.
The NCHSAA released a statement to the media via email.
“In keeping with Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement today that the public schools of North Carolina will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has canceled all remaining winter championships and spring sports,” the statement read.
The sports included for Watauga High School include baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ track and field, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, girls’ golf and boys’ tennis. Athletic teams, including those preparing for fall seasons, will not be allowed to gather for any organized practices or for skill development until athletics are reinstated.
“As of right now, we’re still operating under that,” Watauga High Athletic Director Dustin Kerley said. “We’ll wait to hear when we can get back to having some workouts with skill development or things like that. Who knows when that might be, but I’m optimistic that it will come soon enough. I think all these decisions are made with the safety of all those involved in the forefront and you can’t argue with it.”
WHS coach Laura Barry honored
BOONE — Watauga girls’ and boys’ basketball coach Laura Barry received the Homer Morrison Memorial Eight Who Make a Difference Award from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Barry, one of just eight coaches in North Carolina to win the award, coaches Watauga’s girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball teams. She was selected for Region 7.
She will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on May 7 by the NCHSAA. The award is usually given out during the NCHSAA’s annual meeting in Chapel Hill, but those plans were changed because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
“My initial reaction is more that it’s great to see Watauga athletics in general getting state recognition,” Barry said. “I feel like it’s more of a part of being a part of something good than anything special I’m doing. Every high school coach puts so much in what they’re doing and recognition is not often given nor is it why they do it.”
Watauga Athletic Director Dustin Kerley nominated Barry for the award. Kerley said Barry is a good coach to the Watauga players on the court and in the community.
“Laura does a great job when she’s on the court as far as coaching our basketball teams,” Kerley said. “She does a great job off the court as far as helping our players develop into quality people.”
Watauga football
BOONE — If things were normal, the Watauga football team would be spending this week preparing for spring practices, which were scheduled to begin May 11-22.
Watauga’s football team will do its best to cope with a new normal that limits what the Pioneers can do as a team over the rest of the school year and in the summer. Watauga head coach Ryan Habich had high hopes that the 2020 spring practices could help a young team mature and take some momentum into summer workouts.
That plan was squashed with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, which caused the cancellation of prep athletics for the rest of the school year by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The Pioneers, who were 13-2 last season and reached the 3-AA Western Regional finals, must rebuild a team that returns just two starters on offense and two others on defense.
Habich said losing the spring practices means losing a chance to rebuild the core of the team, which won the 2019 Northwestern Conference championship, but lost 14 seniors from that squad.
“Before COVID-19 we had a lot of challenges,” Habich said. “We’re basically a JV-plus team. We had a good team last year and we did some major things. Not a lot of people in North Carolina realize that we only had 23 players on our varsity team last year.”
Prep football
CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has approved legislation that establishes new contact limitations for football during spring and fall practice sessions.
The NCHSAA held its two-day meeting April 27-28. The board, which met virtually because of the COVID-19 virus, took some steps recommended by the NCHSAA to improve safety for the players during offseason and season practices.
NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner Tra Waters said football coaches felt they needed more time in the spring to evaluate players before going into summer. To help avoid injuries, the board approved players to be able to run full speed during a tackling drill, but not make any full contact.
Schools will be allowed to do 60 minutes of that drill where players making limited contact, but no actual tackling is done. The practice skill is known as a “bump” technique, which helps coaches to properly teach players better fundamentals of tackling.
“For example, you run a toss play outside,” Waters said. “The running back gets 10 yards downfield, the safety comes across, he gets his body in the correct position, he tags him on his hip and runs by him. Or, he slows down, wraps him up and the play is over. Nobody is taken to the ground and no forceful contact is made.”
App State football
It is Brad Bielaniec’s job to make sure that the Appalachian State football team stays strong, well conditioned and healthy.
The team’s goal is simple when it comes to strength and conditioning, according to Bielaniec.
“First and foremost, we do all we can to make the body able to play the game and then be able to succeed in the game,” Bielaniec said.
Bielaniec, whose official title is director of athletic performance for football, returned to App State in January after being the head strength and conditioning coach at Marshall in 2019. One season earlier, he was an assistant strength coach at App State.
He faces an uphill battle to keep the No. 18-ranked Mountaineers at their playing weights and in shape through the COVID-19 era. The players are not on campus since it is closed, and the NCAA does not allow the staff to meet directly with the players.
Bielaniec said he and his staff have to hope that they players were coached well enough before the restrictions took place.
“It’s very restrictive,” Bielaniec said. “We are only allowed to post workouts. We are not allowed to comment. It’s all on a voluntary basis, so we leave it up to the kids. The kind of group that App State has, a lot of the kids that we have are doing the right thing.”
App State signs football recruit
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Appalachian State football team received its fourth commitment from the prep class of 2021 when quarterback Andre Goodman announced he would play for the Mountaineers. Goodman made his announcement May 1 on Twitter.
“This wasn’t an easy decision, and I’ve given it a lot of time, thought and prayer,” Goodman tweeted. “So with all that being said, for the next 4-5 years, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Appalachian State.”
Goodman, a rising senior at Greenville High School, completed 58 of 94 passes for 896 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions for the Red Raiders in 2019, according to Maxpreps.com. In three seasons with Greenville, Goodman has completed 70-of-122 passes for 1,018 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.