Banners of Watauga girls’ soccer player Emmie Huffman, teammate Lily Suyao and boys’ lacrosse player J.D. McDaniel and all Watauga spring student-athletes were hung on streetlights in downtown Boone. The Watauga Booster Club arranged for the banners of all of the WHS senior student-athletes to be hung to honor the seniors, whose seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 virus.