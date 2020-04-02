App State football
BOONE — The Watauga High School cross-country team announced that Sophia Ritter committed and Watauga teammate Avery Cannon signed early to running at Charlotte.
Ritter was the Northwestern Conference Runner of the Year after winning the conference championship with a time of 19 minutes, 25 seconds. Ritter has also run in the 3,200-meter run in the 2019 state 3-A championships in Greensboro.
“They’re going to get a tough runner that wants to excel and wants herself and her team to win,” Watauga coach Randy McDonough said of Ritter. “I’m looking forward to hopefully getting to see her this fall at some meet somewhere. That goes for Avery too.”
Ritter proved she could run with professional runners when she finished third in the 2017 Bear Assault on Grandfather. She has been hampered all pre-spring season with her groin and hip injuries caused by running cross-country and indoor track.
Ritter ran in the 800-meter run, the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run in Watauga’s lone track and field meet in Hickory. McDonough said Ritter qualified for the 3-A western regional in the 3,200-run by two seconds.
“Hopefully she can keep getting out there and running through all this,” McDonough said.
BOONE — Tony Peterson is no stranger to Appalachian State football.
Peterson, who was a draft choice of the Kansas City Royals after playing baseball for a year at Delta Community College, has carved out a solid coaching career that has gone through his alma mater Marshall, Minnesota, Iowa State, Louisiana Tech and most recently East Carolina and Missouri.
The well-traveled App State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach got plenty of exposure to the Mountaineers when he started at quarterback at Marshall from 1986-87 and when he coached against the Mountaineers when he was an offensive coordinator with the Thundering Herd from 1991-98.
Peterson got a second look at App State when he coached the Hurd again from 2010-12.
“It was always a tough place to play and it was always a big-time game,” Peterson said. “It was a big-time rivalry.”
Peterson spent his entire coaching career on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage since he started in 1990 as a graduate assistant at Kentucky. He moves to Boone to run an Appalachian State offense that returns several key elements of a team that averaged 38.8 points per game and returns returning third-year starting quarterback Zac Thomas.
In 2019, Peterson was an offensive analyst at Missouri, the landing place for App State’s head coach and offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz, who was named head coach of Missouri in December.
Peterson said he was interested in coaching at App State when he heard that West Virginia native Shawn Clark was named the App State head coach in December.
“I know a lot about App all the way back from when I played at Marshall and we played in Boone a couple of times, including my senior year. It’s a great football program. It was a big-time I-AA program and now it’s one of the top programs in the country.”
App State athletics
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Council on March 30 voted to allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.
Members also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and student-athletes who had been in their last year of eligibility and decide to stay.
In a nod to the financial uncertainty faced by higher education, the council vote also provided schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring that athletics aid be provided at the same level awarded for 2019-20. This flexibility applies only to student-athletes who would have exhausted eligibility in 2019-20.
Schools also will have the ability to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.
App State sports affected by these changes are baseball, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s outdoor track and field, and women’s outdoor track and field.
