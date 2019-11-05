MORGANTON — Watauga faced a formidable roadblock on its way to a second straight Northwestern Conference championship. A loss at Freedom on Nov. 1 would put a Watauga league title in serious jeopardy.
Pioneers quarterback Anderson Castle was not going to let that happen.
The senior, who was named to the North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl a week earlier, ran or 205 yards and scored four touchdowns in Watauga’s 48-33 victory over the Patriots on Freedom’s Senior Night.
Castle lead Watauga on seven touchdown drives on eight Watauga possessions. He scored touchdowns on the first two drives, one that went for 13 yards, and the second for 14 yards to give the Pioneers a 13-0 lead.
Castle also scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 25-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Castle, who attempted one pass that fell incomplete, led the Pioneers to 363 yards in total offense, all on the ground.
Watauga also got 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard burst in the second quarter from running back Jake Watson. His 2-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter gave the 27-7 lead.
Castle’s success put him in a dual with Freedom quarterback Jayden Birchfield, who countered with 136 yards and two touchdowns rushing, while completing 10-of-18 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Watauga volleyball
MOUNT ULLA — The Watauga volleyball team saw its unbeaten streak come to an end in the fourth round of the state 3-A western regional Nov. 2 when top-seed West Rowan claimed a 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 victory over the visiting fourth-seeded Pioneers at West Rowan’s gym.
Watauga’s season ends with a 26-1 record. In those four years, the Pioneers have gone 98-7 with four of the losses being in the state playoffs.
Brooke Byrd, a senior outside hitter, led Watauga’s offense with 16 kills and a service ace. Defensively, Byrd had 15 digs and two blocks.
Rebekah Farthing, who has committed to play collegiately at Georgia Southern, finished with 15 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and a service ace. Fellow senior Tegan Allan finished with seven kills and three blocks. Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 37 assists to go with two kills and an ace offensively. Sturgill also had eight digs on defense.
Ashe cross-country
DOBSON — Ashe County was represented well at the NCHSAA 2A Midwest Regional Saturday, Nov. 2, with the Running Huskies’ girls team placing fifth overall in the championship at Fisher River Park.
With their placement, the Lady Running Huskies will travel to Kernersville to compete in the NCHSAA 2A State Championship Saturday, Nov. 9, at Ivey Redmon Park. Coach Shane Greene said he was really happy with the team’s performance overall.
“The Regionals, we kind of treat that like our State Championship because we stand a better chance of performing higher there than we do at the State,” Greene said. “It feels like a bigger meet than State, in a way. State is kind of like icing on the cake.”
Out of 125 runners, Ashe County’s Mahaley Cronk placed first, finishing with a personal best for the season at a brisk 20:38.18. Cronk was followed by Malorie Eller in 20th place, Abigail McClure in 43rd place and Zoe Schell in 49th place. Between Cronk and Schell’s finishes, only around three minutes had taken place.
Ashe County football
WEST JEFFERSON — Bouncing back from a damaging defeat against East Wilkes one week prior, the Ashe County Huskies (6-4) overcame the ground-and-pound offense of the West Wilkes Blackhawks (1-9) for another conference victory Friday, Nov. 1.
With the 63-30 win against the Blackhawks and Elkin’s win against East Wilkes, the Huskies are now tied in first place with Elkin in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference, now holding a conference record of 5-1. The Huskies can now either tie with Elkin as conference champions or take sole possession of the title depending on who wins next week’s matchups.
Before the start of the contest, Huskies seniors were honored for their final home game of the regular season, including Colby Baldwin, Boen Crouse, William “Drake” Elliott and Issac Miller.
Avery girls golf
PINEHURST — The Avery girls golf team traveled last week to Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines to play in the 2019 NCHSAA 1A/2A Women’s Golf State Championship. The two-round event, held on Oct. 28 and 29, featured top golfers from across North Carolina, including the Western Regional 1A Champion Avery Lady Vikings.
Avery junior Ellie Pittman was low scorer on the Lady Viking squad, as she posted a first-round score of 85 and a second-round score of 97 for a cumulative total of 182, good enough for a tie for 31st place overall.
Senior teammate Addison Rudicile carded an opening-round 97 and a second-round score of 87 for a total score of 184 to finish tied for 33rd place. Fellow Lady Viking Adrianna Brookshire finished in solo 58th place overall, as she followed an opening-round 106 with a second-round score of 96 to card a cumulative total of 202.
Avery cross-country’s
NEWTON — Avery High School competed in the 1A West Regional Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, at SouthSide Park in Newton. Both the boys and girls teams competed against 18 other 1A schools from the Western region.
Avery sophomore Josie Naumowich finished the regional meet with an impressive 12th-place overall finish in the girls race, completing the course in a time of 21:32 to qualify for the state competition this Saturday, Nov. 9, in Kernersville.
Avery boys’ soccer
NEWLAND — Avery boys soccer earned a decisive 5-1 victory over neighboring Mitchell on Senior Night held on Monday, Oct. 28, at MacDonald Stadium.
The Big Red tallied a pair of goals in the opening 40 minutes to take a 2-0 advantage into the intermission, and followed the flurry with an onslaught of three more goals in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Junior Finley Serafim scored a pair of goals for Avery in the win, with a goal from freshman Jack Crenshaw and a goal from senior Kevin Garcia.
App State football
BOONE — For the second straight year, No. 20 Appalachian State took a national ranking into its game with Georgia Southern.
For the second straight year, Georgia Southern ignored Appalachian State’s ranking and beat the Mountaineers. This time, the Eagles survived a fourth-quarter comeback attempt and claimed a 24-21 win over App State in front of 18,796 fans on a cold, windy and rainy Halloween night at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
With a persistent drizzle that turned to a light snow and a gusty wind to deal with, Appalachian State’s offense sputtered often in the first and third quarters. Those were the times of the game when the Mountaineers did not have the wind at their backs.
Georgia Southern scored its three touchdowns in the same quarters and got a 49-yard field goal from Tyler Bass in the second quarter that proved to be a critical kick. But, Georgia Southern went scoreless in the second and fourth quarters when App State reached the end zone.
