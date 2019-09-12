BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team beat visiting Freedom 25-8, 25-14 and 25-13 at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Sept. 9.
The Pioneers (9-0, 3-0 Northwestern Conference) had little trouble with Freedom (2-3, 1-1) in the first set by taking a 12-2 advantage and never looked back. Freedom fell behind 6-3 in the second set, but rallied to tie the set 7-7.
Watauga regrouped and went back in front 22-12 before winning the set.
“We still have to work on playing our game all the way through and not having the fluctuation and the ups and downs of the roller coaster we ride,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said.
“We changed things up a bit and put a few new girls in,” senior libero Chloe Baldwin said. “We all have equal skill levels, so it was just a mindset. We kind of let off and we have to realize we have to pick it back up and play to our level.”
The Watauga volleyball team beat visiting North Iredell and visiting Lake Norman in a non-conference tri-match held at Lentz-Eggers Gym Sept. 7.
The Pioneers (8-0) beat North Iredell 25-20, 25-12, 21-25, 25-15 and beat Lake Norman 25-11, 25-21, 25-17. Watauga has won 38 straight regular-season matches dating back to 2017
Watauga football
PFAFFTOWN — Usually when a prep football team scores 35 points in a game, a victory goes with it.
Watauga’s football team wasn’t so lucky against Reagan on Sept. 6. Watauga rolled up 374 yards in total offense against the Raiders, but Reagan’s offense scored the first nine times it had possession of the ball and took a 63-35 victory over the visiting Pioneers.
The only time Reagan (3-0) did not score when it had possession was when the Raiders were running out the clock to end the game.
Watauga coach Ryan Habich never likes to lose, but hopes this loss can be used to show the Pioneers (2-1) what they need to work on to improve going into their game Sept. 13 against West Wilkes and the rest of the season.
Watauga (2-1) actually scored first on a 30-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Bond and then added a two-point conversion on an Anderson Castle run to lead 8-0. But Reagan scored five of the game’s next six touchdowns to take a 42-15 lead the Pioneers could not recover from.
App State football
BOONE — Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans provided the Mountaineers with some big plays at the beginning and at the end of Appalachian State’s 56-41 win over visiting Charlotte in front of a Kidd Brewer Stadium crowd of 29,182 on Sept. 7.
To start things off, Evans opened the game by racing 87 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. To help finish things off, Evans returned a Charlotte onside kick 45 yards for a touchdown with 3:10 left in the game that gave the Mountaineers a 56-41 lead.
Between those touchdowns, Evans rushed for a personal best 234 yards in just 19 carries, which is an average of 12.3 yards per carry. Evans added a 68-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter, giving him four touchdowns.
Evans, who finished with 64 yards in kickoff returns, finished with 298 multi-purpose yards.
Avery football
WEAVERVILLE — Momentum in football can be a fickle thing.
For the first 20 minutes of Avery’s varsity football game against the 3A North Buncombe Black Hawks (3-0), virtually everything went the way of the Vikings at Reeves Stadium. However, a questionable penalty call late in the second quarter opened the door for the home team to score a late first-half touchdown, get its running game on track and produce a 41-unanswered point-effort to finish the contest, handing the Big Red (2-1) its first defeat of 2019 in a 44-21 loss on Sept. 6.
Ashe football
WEST JEFFERSON — In their second home game of the season, the Ashe County Huskies (0-3) faced an uphill battle in their upset bid against the Hibriten Panthers (2-1), but ultimately fell short. The third loss of the season matches the season-total from 2018.
The two teams played in the 2018 season, with Ashe losing on the road 56-14 against a team that made it to the NCHSAA 2A playoff semifinals. Despite that, head coach Brian Hampton said his team shouldn’t be in the position to be over-awed by the matchup.
“Hibriten’s 2A, we’re 2A, we should be able to compete with Hibriten,” Hampton said. “That’s where we want to be, and that’s what our kids need to strive for.”
App State men’s soccer
BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s soccer team concluded the weekend of Sept. 8 with a 1-0 win over American. This marks the Mountaineers’ third straight win and second straight shutout.
Appalachian State improved to 3-1-0, while American slipped to 0-3-1. The Mountaineers combined the win with a 2-0 victory over George Mason on Sept. 6. Both games were at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
App State Women’s soccer
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Ava Dawson got into the scoring column once again, but it wasn’t enough as App State women’s soccer fell 2-1 to Tennessee Tech, 2-1 Sept. 8 at Tech Soccer Field.
Appalachian got on the board in the game’s 53rd minute when for a third time in two games, Kristin Brown launched a corner kick that Dawson connected with for the header.
Dawson’s career-high of four goals have come in the last three matches, while Brown’s three assists on the year are a personal best. Three of Dawson’s goals this season were scored with headers.
Field hockey
BOONE — Appalachian State sophomore Anna Smarrelli netted the first two goals of her career in the Mountaineers’ 3-0 victory over Davidson in field hockey Sept. 8 at Brandon and Erica M. Adcock Field.
The Mountaineers (4-0) have compiled their first four-game winning streak since 2017.
After a slow start to the first period, Smarrelli found the back of the net on a pass from freshman Sydney Lee. Smarrelli’s first career goal came on Lee’s second assist of the season to propel App State to a 1-0 advantage. Smarrelli’s goal marked the only score in a first half that saw just three shots combined between both teams.
Volleyball
DURHAM — The Appalachian State volleyball team dropped a 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 decision at Duke on the final day of the Duke Invitational on Sept. 7.
The Mountaineers (2-4) were paced by Kara Spicer and Grace Morrison, who each finished with eight kills. Emma Longley added seven kills, while Sam Bickley dished out 25 assists and recorded five digs.
The Mountaineers registered 30 kills, while Duke posted 42 kills.
For their efforts on the weekend, which a included a 3-0 win over Wofford Sept. 6 and a 3-2 loss to UNC Wilmington also on Sept. 6, Spicer and Reilly were named to the All-Tournament Team. Spicer totaled 36 kills and Reilly posted 67 total digs and recorded the 1,000th dig of her career on Sept. 7
.
Watauga middle school soccer
BOONE — The Watauga middle school boys’ soccer team made its debut Sept. 3 at East Yancey Middle School, but lost 3-2 after losing a halftime lead.
Watauga took a 2-1 lead in the first half on goals from Stryker Ward and Isai Luna. Watauga took that lead into halftime, but East Yancey scored two unanswered goals in the second half to win the game.
The Watauga team was formed this year and 46 prospects tried out. A total of 22 players made the team and are coached by Green Valley School AIG teacher Shane Terzaken.
The team has four sixth-graders, seven seventh-graders and the rest are in eighth grade. They come from all of the schools except Mabel and Bethel.
Watauga’s beat Asheville Christian 4-0 at Jack Groce Stadium on Sept. 6.
Stryker Ward scored two Watauga goals, both in the first half. Micha Duval added a first-half goal on a penalty kick to give Watauga a 3-0 lead. Oscar Castillo scored Watauga’s lone goal in the second half.
Watauga improved to 1-1 after losing its first game of the season over East Yancy on Feb. 3.
Middle school volleyball
BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock volleyball team fell behind visiting Hardin Park early, but rallied to beat the Golden Eagles 2-1 in the first tri-match for both teams this season.
Hardin Park won the first set 18-25 but Blowing Rock took the second set 25-17 after trailing 16-14. The Rockets won the third set 15-11.
Blowing Rock added a second match victory by taking a 20-25, 27-25 and 15-8 over visiting Mabel in the final match of the tri-match.
In the other tri-match played on Sept. 5, which was played at Bethel School, Cove Creek knocked off Parkway 13-25, 25-16 and 15-9. Cove Creek also beat host Bethel 25-20, 25-13.
Parkway also beat Bethel 25-16, 25-6.
In the only single match played, Valle Crucis beat visiting Green Valley 25-13 and 25-17.
