BOONE — It took just 15 seconds for the Watauga football team to score a touchdown on visiting T.C. Roberson in Watauga’s first football game of the 2019 season.
It may have taken that long just to read these last two sentences.
Bryce Satterfield, who was not even sure that he would be playing for the Pioneers this season, did the honors of scoring Watauga’s first TD of the season. Satterfield broke off an 80-yard run that stunned T.C. Roberson and was the first of six straight touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 50-28 victory on an overcast Aug. 23 night.
“Any time you can win the opener, it’s exciting, especially at Jack Groce,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said. “I thought the crowd was awesome. Watauga County came out and to pack the stands like that is always good for our program. I know the players got excited about that.”
Watauga, with the help of a correct read made by quarterback Anderson Castle and the downfield blocking of four Pioneers down field, gave Satterfield plenty of room to outrace the Rams’ defense for the touchdown.
The Pioneers kept the momentum going by taking a 36-0 lead with 3:18 left in the first half before T.C. Roberson found some rhythm and scored with 18.9 seconds before halftime to close to 36-7. Castle gained 206 yards on 22 carries and finished the game with touchdown runs of three, 29, one and 18 yards.
Avery 53, Ashe County 33
NEWLAND — The Ashe County Huskies (0-1) did not get their season started the way they likely preferred, losing on the road to the Avery County Vikings (1-0) in a 53-33 that was not as close as the scoreline suggests.
Coming into the game, the Huskies were dealing with a widespread rebuild of their team after losing 17 seniors from last year. The starting quarterback, top two cornerbacks, middle linebacker, starting receiver, the entire defensive line and four-out-of-five offensive linemen all had to be replaced going into this season.
The teams traded possessions to open the contest, but the first big play broke Avery’s way, when Jesse Jones blocked and recovered a punt by Ashe’s Timothy Peterson. On the next offensive play, Troy Hoilman connected with Ty Smith for a 28-yard touchdown pass. The extra point kick was blocked, but Avery led 6-0 with 4:54 left in the opening stanza.
The Vikings had an opportunity to extend its lead in the early moments of the second quarter, but were turned away inside the Ashe red zone on fourth down. Two plays after the turnover-on-downs, the Huskies quickly struck paydirt when quarterback Dawson Cox hit wide receiver Austin Poe in stride for a 79-yard touchdown pass. The PAT gave the Huskies a 7-6 lead with 9:50 left to play before halftime.
Watauga volleyball
BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team got off to a fast start and cruised to a 25-10, 25-15 and 25-10 over visiting North Surry at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Aug. 22.
Watauga dominated from the start when Caroline Farthing served the first nine points of the match before North Surry broke the streak. Watauga eventually took a 23-6 lead before closing out the win in the first set.
“Keeping them out of system with serving made a big difference,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said.
Watauga’s serving put North Surry’s defense on its heels. The Pioneers (2-0) rarely missed a serve, and 11 of those serves were aces. Farthing and Emma Brown each finished with three aces, while Brook Byrd and Brelyn Sturgill had two each.
Watauga boys’ soccer
BOONE — The Watauga boys’ soccer team took most of the first half against visiting Gray Stone Day scoring a goal before finally breaking through with less than a minute in the first half.
The goal seemed to spark the Pioneers going into the second half, when they scored two more goals and finished with a 3-0 non-conference victory at foggy Jack Groce Stadium Aug. 24. Gray Stone Day School is a 1-A charter school in Misenheimer near Salisbury.
Hatch Sevensky put the Pioneers on the scoreboard with a goal scored with 44.8 seconds left in the first half. It gave Watauga a 1-0 halftime lead and a lift going into the second half.
Watauga used that momentum to put pressure on Gray Stone Day goalkeeper Levi Rosser early in the second half. Colter Conway benefitted from that pressure and scored Watauga’s second goal with 38:34 left in the second half.
Shortly after Conway’s goal, Walker Franklin scored the Pioneers third goal on a penalty kick from about 15 yards away from the goal after he was fouled in the 18-yard box.
Watauga girls’ tennis
BOONE — Watauga girls’ tennis player Jadyn Kadyk’s return to the team after a year away proved to be successful. The debut of new coach Jennifer Pillow was also a hit.
Both led Watauga to a 9-0 victory over visiting Davie County on Aug. 19 at Watauga’s courts. Kadyk, a senior, did her part by claiming an 8-4 pro-set win over Davie’s Karlie Quinn.
“I’m excited to be back,” Kadyk said. “It’s my senior year and we have a good group of girls, so I wanted to come and spend my last year here.”
Kadyk, one of three seniors in the Pioneers’ top six singles players, was never in any serious danger of losing her match. She finished out the day by teaming with Madison Ogden to claim an 8-6 doubles victory.
Fellow Watauga seniors Carolina Davidson and Magali Turner added singles victories. Davidson beat Abby Fletcher 8-4 at No. 4, while Magali Turner added an 8-2 win over Leslie Newsom at No. 5.
A pair of freshmen also captured singles victories for the Pioneers. Amira Younce beat Davie County’s Aisulu Ball 8-5 at No. 2 singles, while Madison Ogden tripped Whitney Deloach 8-2 at No. 3 singles. Watauga sophomore Jillian Russert added an 8-2 win at No. 6 singles over Elise Weidman.
App State volleyball
BOONE — The Appalachian State volleyball team overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat East Tennessee State 3-2 in an exhibition match on Aug. 23.
After dropping the opening set 25-21 and the second 25-22, the Mountaineers stormed back to win the final three sets by 25-17, 25-22 and 15-13 scores.
Three Mountaineers posted double digit kills in the win. Victoria Wilform had 17 kills, Kara Spicer added 12 on .647 hitting mark and Grace Morrison added 10 kills. Sam Bickley dished out 53 assists and Emma Reilly reached double digit digs with 20.
App State women’s soccer
RADFORD, Va. — App State women’s soccer fell to Radford 3-0 in the season opener Aug. 23 at Cupp Stadium.
Three first-half goals on set pieces were the difference for App State (0-1), who was facing the Big South Conference favorites and a team that has won 15 of its last 18 matches at home.
Minus a 14-minute span for the Highlanders where they scored all their goals, the Mountaineers stayed even with the hosts.
