BOONE — It’s a rare moment when the Watauga football team trails a Northwestern Conference opponent.
It didn’t happen this season until Oct. 11 when the Pioneers fell behind Hickory two times at Jack Groce Stadium. It didn’t last long on each occasion, and once the Pioneers took the lead, they never gave it back.
Watauga broke open a halftime tie with three straight touchdowns in the third quarter and rolled to a 56-28 victory over the Red Tornadoes. Watauga (7-1 3-0 NWC) cranked out 500 yards in total offense, including 444 yards rushing, against Hickory (2-1, 2-6).
Watauga won its 14th straight NWC game dating back to 2017. Watauga returns to the road Oct. 18 to face St. Stephens, which is the last NWC team to beat the Pioneers.
Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle reached the 1,000-yard plateau for the season by gaining 202 yards on 18 carries. Castle, who was named Watauga’s Homecoming King at halftime, raised his season rushing total to 1,196 yards and has 17 touchdown runs to his credit.
Castle scored touchdown runs of six, two and three yards in the second half.
Castle was not the lone Pioneer to reach the 100-yard mark against Hickory. Jaiden Bond gained 108 yards on just five carries — an average of 21.6 yards per carry — and scored on a 39-yard run in the third quarter.
Watauga running back Jake Watson nearly had 100 yards, but settled for 85 yards rushing on 14 carries and scored touchdown runs of two and six yards in the first half.
Watauga volleyballBOONE — Rebekah Farthing helped her fellow seniors celebrate Senior Night by leading the Watauga volleyball team to a 25-4, 25-11, 25-14 victory over visiting Alexander Central Oct. 14 at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Farthing, one of five Watauga seniors honored before the game, finished with 13 kills. The Georgia Southern-bound Farthing added a service ace offensively and a pair of blocks and a pair of digs on defense.
Brooke Byrd and Tegan Allan, both seniors, each finished with six kills. Allan posted six blocks and Byrd had five digs for the Pioneers.
Fellow senior Carolyn Murray chipped in five kills, five service aces, eight digs and two blocks. Another senior, libero Chloe Baldwin, handed out 13 assists, 10 digs and an ace. Sophomore setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 18 assists and freshman Brooke Scheffler had four kills for the Pioneers.
Watauga soccer
BOONE — The Watauga boys’ soccer team beat visiting Alexander Central 3-0 to stay in first place in the Northwestern Conference standings.
It was Watauga’s fifth straight victory. Watauga’s offense has scored at least three goals in each of those matches and at least four goals three of them.
Watauga faces a tough test on Oct. 16 when the Pioneers play at Hickory. Watauga (11-5-1, 7-1 NWC) holds a one-game lead on Hickory (11-4-3, 5-2) and South Caldwell (8-5, 5-2) and a two-game lead on St. Stephens (5-6-2, 4-3).
Watauga beat Hickory 2-1 on the bigger artificial turf at Jack Groce Stadium on Sept. 23. The Pioneers face Hickory on its homefield, which is smaller and a grass surface.
Watauga girls’ golf
Watauga’s Bethany Critcher shot a round of 52 at a nine-hole match held at Silver Creek on Oct. 14 to lead the Pioneers.
Emiley Geouque and Alice Knight both fired round of 56 and Sophie Hughett shot a round of 58 and Cora Lubson added a round of 63. The top three scores were used in the team competition, which left Watauga with a team score of 164.
Freedom shot a team round of 118. Freedom’s top golfer, Christina Fisher, was the medalist with a round of 36. Teammate Albany Bock was next with 39.
Watauga boys’ cross-country
GRAY, Tenn. — The Watauga boys’ cross-country team had three runners finish in the top seven of the boys’ varsity 47th annual Trailblazer Invitational hosted by Daniel Boone High School.
Watauga’s Avery Cannon finished second in the 5K event with a time of 16 minutes, 12.10 seconds. The Pioneers’ Gavin Sweeney finished in fourth place with a time of 16:21.60, while teammate Caleb Coatney was seventh with a time of 16:51.40.
Watauga girls’ cross-country
GRAY, Tenn. — The Watauga girls’ cross-country team finished with two runners in the top 10 in the girls’ varsity division of the 47th annual Trailblazer Invitational hosted by Daniel Boone High School.
Sophia Ritter finished fifth in the division with a time of 19:43.0. Olivia McAnulty was seventh with a time of 19:47.4, while freshman Gwendolyn Anderson was 15th with a time of 20:42.8. Riley Fowler was 27th overall with a time of 21:17.6.
Watauga junior varsity
GRAY, Tenn. — Holt Hastings finished 14th in the junior varsity race of the Trailblazer Invitational. Hastings finished with a time of 18:28.40.
Spencer Cathey was 17th with a time of 18:35.30, while Sam Stokes was 22nd with a time of 18:47.30. Ethan Cannon was 25th with a time of 18:50, Jimmy Brown was 27th with a time of 18:57.40 and Will Curtis was 29th with a tie of 10:01.
Watauga’s girls’ junior varsity finished second with 65 points. Myers Park won the girls’ team event with 19 points and Asheville was third with 66 points.
Watauga’s Brianna Anderson was second in the race with a time of 21:44.50. Ella Triplett was ninth with a time of 23:02.70 and Andriana Rink was 18th with a time of 23:46.70.
Middle school cross-country
In the boys’ middle school race, which was a two-mile run, Watauga’s Will Bradbury took ninth with a time of 11:54.2. Collin Anderson was 15th with a time of 12:06.5 and Alex Gremmell was 30th with a time of 12:51.9.
Watauga finished sixth with 144 points in the team totals. West View of Morrisville, Tenn., won with 51 points.
Watauga’s Rachel Cathey finished second in the girls’ middle school race with a time of 12:53.1. Rowena Brown was 13th with a time of 14:22.2, and Sydney Moretz was 20th with a time of 14:42.5.
Watauga’s girls finished second with 59 points. West View from Morristown, Tenn., won the event with 27 points. East Ridge was third with 61 points.
Ashe volleyball
HAYS — Following the loss against Watauga Monday, Oct. 7, the Ashe County Huskies volleyball team was back on the road for a match against North Wilkes Tuesday, Oct. 8, where they ultimately secured the win.
Going into the match, both teams held fairly even records, with North Wilkes (12-7) having the slight advantage in wins over the Huskies (12-7), though Ashe won last month’s match between the teams by a score of 3-1.
For the Oct. 8 matchup, Ashe failed to disappoint Huskies fans, displaying an equally impressive performance with another 3-1 win — but it wasn’t for lack of trying on the Vikings’ end. In each set, Ashe scored, 25-22, 24-26, 28-26 and 25-22, keeping fans of both teams on the edge of their seats for four nail-biting finishes.
Ashe boys’ soccerWEST JEFFERSON — With just more than two minutes left in their game against the Elkin Elks (4-10), the Ashe County Huskies (9-7) won via a 9-0 mercy rule at home Monday, Oct. 11. A total of six players scored for the Huskies, with senior Chris Luna grabbing a hat-trick.
A good start is never something a coach will complain about, and Huskies head coach Paul Winterton could say nothing wrong about Torrin Potter scoring after 24 seconds of play. The 1-0 lead could not come quicker for the Huskies, but it still left 79 minutes and 36 seconds left to play.
Ashe County football
WEST JEFFERSON — In a tale of two halves, the Ashe County Huskies (4-3) walked away deserved victors over the visiting North Wilkes Vikings (4-3) Friday, Oct. 11 in a 44-28 Homecoming win. The night featured the crowning of the Homecoming Queen at halftime and the Huskies grabbing sole possession of the top spot in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.
The Huskies did not go into the game at full strength, missing running back Timothy Peterson and wide receiver/cornerback Kaden Burgess. Peterson missed the game with an ankle injury he suffered a week prior, while Burgess had surgery earlier in the day for a broken collarbone, according to head coach Brian Hampton.
The Huskies offense showed early they were missing the bruising back, going three-and-out on their first drive. The defense showed continued its fine play, which Hampton has praised through the season, stopping the Vikings’ first drive in its tracks. The Huskies looked to be the first to put points on the board as they drove their way down to the eight-yard line, before stalling out and turning it over on downs.
