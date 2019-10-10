BOONE — The Watauga girls’ tennis team captured the Northwestern Conference championship with an 8-1 victory over South Caldwell in a match held at Watauga’s courts Oct. 2.
The Pioneers improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the NWC. They finished a game in front of second-place Alexander Central, which is 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the NWC.
Watauga continued to get strong tennis from senior Jadyn Kadyk, who cruised past South Caldwell’s Molly Hagerty 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Watauga’s Jillian Russert won her match at No. 5 singles 6-2, 6-2 and Magali Turner took a 6-1, 6-2 win over Gwyneth Frye 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. Amira Younce added a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles.
Watauga’s No. 2 singles player Alaina Muse was beaten in three sets by Taylor Austin, who posted a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 win. Watauga’s Madison Ogden won her match at No. 4 singles 3-6, 6-4, 1-0.
Watauga football
TAYLORSVILLE — Watauga’s football team already put Alexander Central in a hole that would be difficult to climb out by scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the first half.
The Pioneers’ running attack slowly but effectively buried the Cougars with a scoring drive that nearly ate all of the third quarter clock. It gave the Pioneers a lead that eventually ended with a 42-10 Watauga victory at Cougars Stadium on a comfortable Sept. 4 night.
It was Watauga’s second-straight blowout victory over the Cougars. Watauga shut out Alexander Central 35-0 in 2018 and beat the Cougars in Taylorsville for the first time since 2014. Going back to 2018, the Pioneers have outscored Alexander Central 77-10.
Watauga coach Ryan Habich gave credit to the defensive coaching staff for preparing the Pioneers to face an offense that was averaging 386 yards and 38.8 points per game.
Watauga-Ashe volleyball
BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team had no trouble with visiting Ashe County by taking a 25-7, 25-10, 25-8 victory over the Huskies at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Watauga (19-0) won its 53rd straight regular season match. The Pioneers got 13 kills from Brooke Byrd and 10 kills from Rebekah Farthing, while getting 17 assists from setter Brelyn Sturgill. Ava Williamson added eight assists.
Watauga led throughout the first two sets. The Pioneers led 7-5 in the first set, but went on a 14-1 run to claim a 21-6 advantage. Watauga took a 6-0 lead in the second set and stretched it to an 18-7 lead before closing out the game and taking a 2-0 set lead.
Ashe County (11-6) took a 2-1 lead and forced a 4-4 tie at the start of the third set. Watauga went on a 14-2 lead to take a 18-6 lead that was never challenged. Carolyn Murray closed out the set with an ace to give the Pioneers a win in the match.
Ashe volleyball
WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies volleyball team added another conference victory to its winning record Thursday, Oct. 3, defeating Elkin (2-14) in straight sets.
Before welcoming Elkin on Thursday, the Huskies traveled to Alleghany High School Tuesday, Oct. 1, to face the Trojans (10-3). In the first meeting between the two teams Sept. 5, the Trojans triumphed in straight sets. The story was no different in last week’s matchup, as the Huskies were once again defeated by a score of 0-3.
Ashe football
ELKIN — The Ashe County Huskies football team (3-3) were the visitors Friday, Oct. 4 for a match-up with the Elkin Elks (4-2), escaping with a 28-26 victory. The Huskies played the spoiler on the night, which was Elkin’s homecoming celebration.
Ashe was the first with the ball, immediately feeling the heat of Elkin’s pass rush. On a third-down play, quarterback Dawson Cox found Austin Poe for a miraculous first down to keep the drive alive in Elkin territory, before a pass to Keenan Witherspoon got the Huskies to the Elks’ one-yard line. It took a couple of tries, but Boen Crouse was able to push his way in for the rushing touchdown and the 7-0 Huskies lead.
The Elks’ responding drive started by going the wrong direction, receiving a false start penalty on their first snap. Still, they drove down the field before Ty Parson got away for a big receiving touchdown to tie the game. Not wanting to be outdone, Ashe responded with their own big play score courtesy of junior running back Timothy Peterson’s 65-yard scoring scamper. for a 14-7 lead.
Ashe boys’ soccer
WEST JEFFERSON — A win is a win, but the Huskies boys soccer team (7-6) had to dig deep for their 4-3 comeback victory over the West Wilkes Blackhawks (8-4) Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The Huskies did not go into the game at full strength, being without defender Cristian Ramos, who was serving the first of three-game suspension he picked up the day before against East Wilkes.
The Huskies found themselves down 1-0 in the first four minutes, already missing Ramos’s presence in the back line. Ashe responding by sending many long balls forward, getting attacks started early. While the forced the Blackhawks’ keeper to put in work, they couldn’t break through for the equalizer.
With 14 minutes left in the first half, it appeared Ashe hound found their score, when freshman Dylan Short had a good run to the goal. The defense was able to slow him down enough to snuff out the chance, but the pressure was still coming. Trent Baker finally found the Huskies’ equalizer 15 minutes later, with Short assisting him on the headed-in equalizer.
App State football
BOONE — Two former Appalachian State football players are on the first draft list released by the XFL.
Receiver Dominique Heath and linebacker Kennan Gilchrist were on the first list of potential draft choices for the upstart league, which is scheduled to play in 2020. The league’s website stated that all the names on the list will be revealed by Oct. 11.
The XFL draft takes place on Oct. 15-16. The entire draft pool will be released on Oct. 11. The XFL teams will pick 71 players each from a list that is expected to contain 1,000 names, according to multiple reports.
League play begins Feb. 8.
Gilchrist currently plays linebacker for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. He is a teammate of former App State quarterback Armanti Edwards, who has caught 46 passes for 695 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver for the Argonauts.
Heath went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. He signed as a free agent with the Toronto Argonaut and is on the team’s practice squad. After three seasons at Kansas State, Heath transferred to Appalachian State where he caught 23 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns. Heath caught 118 passes for 1,251 yards at Kansas State and App State.
Mountaineers in the polls
BOONE — Having the weekend off didn’t keep Appalachian State from nearly climbing into the Associated Press top 25 poll.
The Mountaineers are three spots out of the top 25, or 28th in the AP poll, after it was released Oct. 6. The Mountaineers received 61 points, which are behind No. 26 Minnesota and No. 27 Missouri.
Appalachian State, which is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, had a bye on Oct. 5, but plays at Louisiana on Oct. 9. No other Sun Belt program received votes in the AP poll.
App State signs Ashe student to letter
BOONE — Nathanial Brown was following in his younger brother’s footsteps when he signed a letter of intent with the Appalachian State wrestling team.
Brown, a 15-year old student at Ashe County High School, signed the letter with the Mountaineers through the Team IMPACT Draft Day celebration. Team IMPACT, which is based in Massachusetts, connects children with chronic illnesses to college athletic teams.
Brown has cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.
At Appalachian State, the wrestling program staged a signing, but it does have its privileges. Brown, who wrestles at Ashe County in the 126-pound class, will be allowed to sit on the Mountaineers’ bench during any match and is allowed to attend Mountaineers’ practices.
Ashe girls’ tennis
WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies tennis team’s regular season came to a close Thursday, Oct. 3, crushing Starmount with a 9-0 victory and honoring three seniors in their final season as a Lady Husky.
Before the start of the match against Starmount, Coach Larry Dix recognized the team’s captains, Karoline Keith, Sarah Corley and Brittney Rutherford, three seniors playing their final season with the Huskies tennis team.
“We appreciate all you’ve meant for the team,” Dix said.
Keith, who was unable to play during the 2018 season due to an injury, stepped up at the No. 3 seed throughout the season, and continued to put forth a strong effort during Thursday’s match, winning in straight sets by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
Corley, at the No. 4 seed, also dominated her opponent in her last regular season match, winning by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
Avery football
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Overcoming inclement weather conditions that forced a game delay and a game Cloudland ballclub, the Avery Vikings (4-2) offense rallied to score three unanswered second-half touchdowns, while the defense pitched a second-half shutout to springboard the Big Red to a 42-16 road victory at Orr Field.
The win is the team’s fourth win of 2019, doubling Avery’s win total from a season ago and providing welcome momentum as the Vikings prepare to enter Western Highlands Conference play in two weeks.
Throughout the first half, Cloudland sought to play possession football, figuring that the best way to keep the contest close would be to keep the ball out of the hands of the high-powered Viking defense. The ‘Landers were largely successful, possessing the ball for almost 19 of the 24 first-half minutes of play.
Unfortunately for the home team, however, Avery maximized every second of time it had the football on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage.
After Cloudland’s first possession chewed up more than half of the first-period clock, the Vikings drew first blood in the contest with its first series, as quarterback Troy Hoilman connected with receiver Ty Smith on a 9-yard touchdown pass to cap a 7-play, 55-yard drive. Finley Serafim’s PAT gave Avery the 7-0 advantage with 4:09 to play in the opening quarter.
Avery volleyball
On Oct. 1, Avery girls volleyball played Mitchell in an away conference match. The Vikings fought hard and ended up winning the first two sets by a few points. The third set ended up being tied, and the Vikings had to push to gain a lead and eventually take the set. Avery ended up defeating Mitchell in straight sets 3-0.
The Vikings played again on Tuesday, Oct. 8, when it traveled to Madison.
Boys’ soccer
Avery boys soccer played against Madison on Monday, Sept. 30. The Vikings fought hard and scored once during each half. The game was hard fought on both sides, but Avery ended up losing a one-goal match by a 3-2 final score at home in the conference game.
The Vikings played Polk County on the road on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The Big Red fought hard and scored two goals within the first set. Polk scored two goals as well and the first 40 minutes ended in a tie at 2-2. After a hard-fought second half, Avery fell short in the match, 4-2.
Boys soccer plays again at home on Monday, Oct. 7, against Owen in a conference matchup.
Girls’ tennis
Avery girls tennis tangled at home against Polk, coming up short to the Lady Wolverines on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Vikings played again on Thursday, Oct. 3, against Owen.
The Vikings return to the hardcourt on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Western Highlands Conference Tennis Tournament.
JV football
Avery junior varsity football played at Elizabethton on Thursday, Oct. 3. The Vikings faced a tough competitor and fought hard, but ended up losing the game 41-0.
The Vikings play again on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Mountain Heritage.
