BOONE — Athletic events may be shut down at Watauga High School, but the WHS athletic department is making sure Watauga athletics are not forgotten.
The WHS athletic department has started the Watauga High School Athletic Hall of Fame and are looking for Pioneers fans to nominate players, coaches, contributors and teams to be in the inaugural class. Nominees are due May 31 and forms can be found on the Watauga athletic web site at https://tinyurl.com/WataugaHOF.
“Multiple folks have suggested it for a couple of years,” Watauga Athletic Director Dustin Kerley said. “It’s something we’ve thought of and tossed around the idea for quite a while actually. We were finally able to put some things together from the ground. I think it’s a positive way to promote the athletic department at the high school and recognize previous student-athletes, coaches, groups and teams that have had a lot of success.”
A committee of 10 people, put together by Watauga County Superintendent of Public Schools Scott Elliott, Watauga High Principal Chris Blanton and Kerley will consider the nominees for induction. A maximum total of eight inductees, four athletes, two coaches, one team and one contributor, will be selected.
Kerley said there could be fewer selected, but the school wanted to cap each class to eight selections.
Watauga football
BOONE — The 2020 Watauga football schedule looks exactly like the 2019 slate. The sites are the only things that have changed.
And because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, they could potentially change again.
Should the season go on as planned, Watauga will play the same teams in the same order it did in 2019. The only difference is that every game Watauga played away from Jack Groce Stadium last season will be a home game for the Pioneers in 2020. Every team Watauga hosted in 2019 will be played on the road this fall. Eight of Watauga’s 11 regular-season opponents played at least one playoff game in 2019.
“It’s the same schedule as of last year except it’s flipped,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said.
App State in NFL draft
BOONE — Appalachian State linebacker Jordan Fehr enjoyed a standout college career with the Mountaineers.
So have running back Darrynton Evans, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, tackle Victor Johnson and safety Josh Thomas. They have all made big contributions to the App State program and this fall, they would like to make big contributions to NFL teams.
The first step is the NFL draft, taking place April 23-26. They would like to be selected during that time, but will also be happy to sign a free-agent deal with any team should they not be drafted.
Evans and Davis-Gaither have been getting most of the attention from media outlets leading up to the draft. Fehr said both players deserve the attention, and he feels good about Davis-Gaither’s chances about being picked.
Fehr led the Mountaineers with 109 tackles, while Davis-Gaither finished second with 104. Thomas was fourth with 72. Davis-Gaither had five sacks and Thomas had an interception against Louisiana.
Offensively, Evans finished with 1,480 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing.
App State men’s basketball
BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s basketball program announced the signing of two players to national letters of intent.
The Mountaineers added guard Xavion Brown and forward R.J. Duhart to their roster, bringing the total of newcomers to the team to four. Brown and Duhart join Michael Eads and C.J. Huntley to the Mountaineers’ recruits list.
Brown, a 6-foot-3-inch guard from Sacramento, Calif., averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 assists per game at Sheldon High School. He posted double figures in scoring 15 times and was named the Co-Delta League Player of the Year last season.
Appalachian State also added some size to its front line in Duhart, a 6-9-inch forward junior college transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College. Originally from Boynton Beach, Fla., Duhart averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
