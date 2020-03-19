NEW ORLEANS — On March 16, the Sun Belt Conference announced that the league is canceling all organized athletics-related activities, including regular-season competitions, conference championships and practices, through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
This decision was made in consultation with the league’s Presidents, Chancellors and Directors of Athletics to address growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
With all athletics events and practices canceled through the end of the 2019-20 academic year, App State is postponing the 2020 Mountaineer Spring Tour until further notice. The open football practice scheduled for March 21 and Pro Day scheduled for March 27 have been canceled.
“These are uncharted waters for us in college athletics and in our society, for which there is no playbook. Our hearts go out to all that are being affected by this pandemic,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a statement.
Watauga boys’ basketball
HICKORY — Even getting off to a slow start by missing several games at the start of the 2019-20 season couldn’t keep Watauga forward Anderson Castle off the All-Northwestern Conference team.
Castle was the only Pioneer named to the boys’ All-Northwestern Conference team. The team was selected by the league’s coaches.
Castle led Watauga to a 7-16 overall record, 4-8 in the NWC.
Castle, who signed a letter of intent to play football at Appalachian State, averaged 16.4 points per game for the Pioneers’ basketball team. Castle broke through with a 30-point performance at Alexander Central after scoring 28 points in the first half.
He also grabbed an average of 6.0 rebounds per game. He pulled down 72 rebounds overall, which was second to Tyler Ward’s 87 boards on the Pioneers this season.
Watauga baseball
TAYLORSVILLE — Watauga pitcher Ryan Fox had his hands full, in his first varsity start, facing the Alexander Cougars March 13 at Stryder Field.
The Cougars, who are one of the favorites to win the Northwestern Conference and quite possibly a contender to represent the western half of the 4-A classification at the state finals before the suspension of prep athletics March 14, greeted Fox with two runs in the first inning.
Fox regrouped and held the Cougars scoreless until he was lifted from the mound midway through the fifth inning. Alexander Central scored two runs in the sixth inning and claimed a 4-2 win on a cloudy night that was well attended by fans from both schools.
Watauga slipped to 1-4 overall, 0-2 in the Northwestern Conference. Alexander Central improved to 3-2 overall, 1-0 in the NWC.
Watauga softball
TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team scored seven runs in the first inning and claimed a 13-3 win over visiting Watauga in a Northwestern Conference game on March 13.
Watauga seemed ready for Alexander Central, which has built one of the top softball programs in North Carolina. Watauga scored two runs in the first inning, but Alexander Central match that with a seven-run output.
Marlie Stilwell led the game off with a walk and Taylor Replogle singled. Both scored runs on an RBI from Grace Presnell single and a sacrifice bunt by Linley Garwood.
Watauga’s offense did not produce much afterward. Watauga finished with three hits, once each from Mattie Smith in the second inning and Katie O’Bryan in the fifth inning. O’Brian also scored a run in the fifth inning.
Watauga Parks and Rec
BOONE — The Watauga County Parks and Recreation Department has suspended events from until April 6 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The events include games, matches, practices, pickleball, open volleyball and others will be suspended.
“As this issue evolves, WCP&R will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and made additional announcements as deemed necessary in the best interest to the health of our communities,” the release said. “We will remain in contact with the AppHealthCars-Appalachian District Health Department and the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association. Updates will be provided via facebook, @wataugacountypr, instagramparksandrec, and www.wataugacounty.org and local media.”
Car racing
BOONE — The Mountain Valley Speedway sent a message via Facebook to its fans that open practice and inspection scheduled for March 21 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Mountain Valley Speedway is closely following the continuing development of the COVID-19 outbreak as we prepare for the 2020 racing season,” the statement began.
“We will be monitoring North Carolina State and Watauga County guidelines (concerning COVID-19) when it comes to mass gatherings and social distancing. The safety of our staff, drivers, fans and their families is our foremost concern as well as the safety of our community.
“In light of the current situation we have canceled open practice/inspection scheduled March 21. This is an ever-changing situation that doesn’t care who or where you are and if you’re in the stands or the pit area. In the best interest of everyone involved, we have made this decision.”
App State football
Former Appalachian State defensive end Ronald Blair signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport, who covers the NFL for the NFL Network, tweeted that Blair signed a one-year deal, but did not disclose the amount of the contract. Blair, 27, was originally selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft after a standout career at App State.
Ashe boys’ tennis
WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies men’s tennis team’s home match against West Wilkes Thursday, March 12 was the last action from the school until April 6, but the team finished in style.
Beginning March 9 at home against the Avery Vikings. The Huskies dominated, walking away with a 9-0 shutout. Jake Blevins, Tatum Brown, Gabe Powers and John Perkins all won both sets 6-0, with Jackson Krider and Jackson Keith both winning in two sets as well.
On the doubles side, Brown and Reavis won 8-0, Powers and Perkins won 8-1 and Krider and Keith won 8-4.
Two days later, the Huskies headed to Wilkes Central to take on the Eagles. Again, the Huskies dominated en route to a 9-0 victory. The next day, the Huskies beat West Wilkes 9-0.
Prep athletics
RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced March 14 that all public schools will be closed for the next two weeks.
The North Carolina State Athletic Association already suspended its sponsored events until April 6 when the issue will be revisited. In a phone conference call on March 13, NCHSAA Director Que Tucker did not necessarily say that if schools were closed indefinitely, athletic events would not be revisited. She said that it is likely that athletics would be closed if schools were closed for the semester, but left the door open that athletics could be brought back even if schools were closed.
“What we would have to do is to delve into what that mandate is,” Tucker said March 13. “If he says ‘All school is canceled,’ does that mean all school and all school extra-curricular activities which would include intraschool athletics? We would have to have an understanding what was meant by then.”
Athletics from the professional, collegiate and prep levels have been suspended or canceled nationwide. Major events such as the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament championships, the Masters golf tournament and the NBA season were all shut down because of COVID-19.
The current suspension of athletics included the state boys’ and girls’ basketball championships. Freedom’s boys’ basketball team was to play in the 3-A state title game, but that game was suspended indefinitely. Tucker did not know if it would be rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.