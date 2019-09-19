BOONE — Watauga exploded for 37 points in the second quarter, with help with Wilkes Central’s inability to snap the ball to the quarterback deep in its own territory, and the Pioneers crushed the Eagles 59-6.
The Pioneers improved to 3-1, but will likely be without running back Bryce Satterfield. The senior runner was blocked below the waist while covering a kickoff in the first quarter and injured his knee.
Satterfield, after being taken in the tent provided on the Watauga sideline for injured players, emerged with an ice pack on his knee and on crutches. He did not return to the game and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the damage done.
“It makes you sick to your stomach when you see that on the sideline,” Watauga head coach Ryan Habich said. “Not so much for football — this is high school football — but more for the kid.”
Satterfield opened the scoring for the Pioneers when his 1-yard touchdown run capped a 69-yard, seven-play drive. He was covering a kickoff after Jaiden Bond’s 13-yard touchdown with 1:15 left in the first quarter gave Watauga a 15-0 lead. Bond’s score capped a 96-yard, 10-play drive.
A blocking below the waist penalty was called on the hit made on Satterfield and Wilkes Central (2-2) started its drive at its 7-yard line. Five plays into Wilkes Central’s drive, quarterback Gavin Cheek was sacked by Orlando Leon, fumbled, and Watauga took over on the Eagles’ 7-yard line. One play later, Satterfield’s replacement in the backfield, Jake Watson, scored on a 7-yard touchdown run.
Satterfield’s game ended with 35 yards on six carries. Watson, who was moved to running back in the spring and summer when Satterfield left for Louisville, was moved back to tight end when Satterfield returned.
Watauga volleyballBOONE — The Watauga volleyball team continued its defense of its Northwestern Conference championship against visiting South Caldwell.
The Pioneers beat South Caldwell 25-8, 25-14, 25-15 at Lentz-Eggers Gym. Watauga (11-0, 4-0 NWC) won its 47th straight NWC match dating back to 2017. The Pioneers also won their 41st straight regular-season match, also dating back to 2017.
Watauga didn’t trail South Caldwell in either of its first two sets. The Pioneers started the first set with a 13-3 lead that reached 18-4. Caroline Farthing served an ace to give Watauga a 24-7 led and her sister Rebekah Farthing got a kill to close out the set.
Farthing led the Pioneers in scoring with 13 kills. Byrd added nine kills and Tegan Allan had seven kills. Brelyn Sturgill handed out 25 assists and Ava Williamson had four assists.
Watauga boys’ soccerBOONE —After struggling with South Caldwell in the first half of its first Northwestern Conference opener, the Watauga boys soccer team found its offense and claimed a 3-1 victory at Jack Groce Stadium Sept. 16.
Watauga (5-4-1, 2-0 Northwestern Conference) after knocking off Charlotte Providence 3-0 on Sept. 11, was sluggish in the first half against South Caldwell, which took a 1-0 lead.
It was a different story for the Pioneers in the second half. Watauga started to possess the ball more and eventually started to threaten the South Caldwell goal.
Watauga started its comeback with a goal from Owen Combs, whose shot from 20 yards snuck over the South Caldwell keeper and just under the crossbar on the goal. The game was tied until the Pioneers got a break with a free kick after a Spartans foul outside the 18-yard box.
Colter Conway took the kick and got the ball close to the Spartans’ goal. James Privette met the pass and headed the ball into the goal to give Watauga a 2-1 lead.
Watauga girls’ tennisBOONE — The Watauga girls’ tennis team won five of six singles victories and claimed a 7-2 victory over visiting Hickory on Sept. 17.
Watauga won four of those five singles’ matches in straight sets. Watauga’s No. 1-seed Jadyn Kadyk claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nicole Kozischek, and both No. 5-seeded Jillian Russert and No. 6-seeded Carolina Davidson each posted 6-0, 6-1 victories.
Maddie Ogden added a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Finley Levever at No. 4 singles.
Watauga’s Amira Younce needed three sets to beat Ellie Holtzman 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 win at No. 2 singles.
Kadyk and Amira Younce combined to shut out Kozischek and Levever 8-0 at No. 1 doubles. Watauga’s Magali Turner and Alaina Muse combined to beat Hickory’s No. 3-doubles team of Lum and Register 8-2.
App State volleyballBOONE — The Appalachian State volleyball team had a chance to beat North Carolina State in the Appalachian Invitational, but blew a lead and fell 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19 and 15 in the final day of the Appalachian State Invitational at the Holmes Center Sept. 14.
The Mountaineers (3-6) lost their second straight match in the tournament after falling to Iowa State one day earlier. North Carolina State also lost to Iowa State earlier on Sept. 14 and, as did App State, beat Western Carolina earlier in the invitational.
Appalachian State traded leads four times and had 10 ties in the first set with the Wolfpack. There were five tied scores and two lead changes in the second set and five lead changes in the fourth set.
Ashe County volleyballWEST JEFFERSON — In the first week of conference play, the Ashe County Huskies volleyball team added two wins to its record, ending the week with an overall record of 8-1.
To start the week, the Huskies traveled to Elkin (2-9) Tuesday, Sept. 10. The match marked the first meeting between the two teams for the 2019 season, and the Huskies made sure to make it a memorable one.
Despite the loss against Alleghany on Thursday, Sept. 5, which brought an end to Ashe’s undefeated record, morale was high for the conference match against Elkin. Ashe won the match in straight sets by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-16.
Two days later, Ashe looked to secure another conference win to boost its record to 2-1 in conference as it welcomed North Wilkes (6-3) Thursday, Sept. 12.
Ashe came out strong in the first set, setting the pace for the match with a score of 25-16 at the buzzer. In the second set, North Wilkes bounced back, defeating the Huskies by a score of 13-25. Ashe secured the final two sets by scores of 25-7 and 25-19, winning the match by an overall score of 3-1.
Ashe County boys soccerWEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys soccer team (2-5) picked up their second win of the season in their first conference match-up at home Monday, Sept. 16 against the Alleghany Trojans (1-5).
From the starting whistle, Ashe began putting pressure on the Trojans’ back line. It did not take long for the home team to break through, with junior Alex Luna scoring on his first shot of the game, chipping the keeper and grabbing a 1-0 lead.
In the 31st minute, Isaac Miller found the net with a tap-in goal for a 2-0 lead. The Huskies extended their control of the game when senior Josh Lipscomb found his spot from range and fired in a deep goal for the 3-0 halftime dominance.
Ashe County footballWEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County beat West Caldwell 46-0 in a game that started on Sept. 13 and finished Sept. 16.
Monday is not the traditional night for high school football, but the Ashe County Huskies (1-3) were up for the task against the West Caldwell Warriors (0-4) in Lenoir, Monday, Sept. 16. The game started Friday, Sept. 13, but repeated lightning delays halted the action after the first quarter, leaving the game to be put on hold for three days.
The Huskies built a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, before the game was suspended 17 seconds into the second. Hampton said the team started slowly but picked up speed as the game went on. Back-to-back touchdown passes from junior Dawson Cox and a stout defensive effort let the Huskies end the first half up 26-0.
Cox found fellow junior J.J. Mannan for another passing touchdown in the third, before Jacob Miller pulled in an interception which he took all the way back for a 55-yard pick-six and a 40-0 lead.
Keenan Witherspoon scored the final touchdown of the game with a 20-yard reception from Cox, sealing the 46-0 shutout win.
Hampton said Cox’s 284 yards and six touchdown performance echoed the growth he’s shown this season, as well as they rest of the still-young team.
