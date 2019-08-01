BOONE — When Watauga graduate Sam Sappington made a visit to Lenoir-Rhyne looking for a chance to run track for the Bears, he did not have any plans for playing football at the university.
A chance conversation with one of the Lenoir-Rhyne football coaches changed that. Sappington still plans to throw the discus and the shot put at the Lenoir-Rhyne, but he will also walk-on to the Bears’ football team.
Sappington, who mostly played defensive end in Watauga’s defense, will be tried at defensive end and at tight end on offense. It was a twist that Sappington did not expect to have in his visit, which he said was in July.
“I asked the administrator if I could do both and he said yes,” Sappington said. “I talked to the track coach about it and he added me to the roster, so that was good.”
Sappington said he’s been training to get ready for the football season. The Bears’ first workout, which is Aug. 12, will be held in the Hickory heat and humidity, instead of the milder temperatures in Boone.
Drummonds to run at Embry-Riddle
BOONE — Watauga boys’ track and field standout Luke Drummonds simply was following a family tradition when he signed a letter of intent to run track at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Drummonds’ four sisters, Shelby, Taylor, Savannah and Kinsey, have all participated in collegiate sports. Luke will do the same after he signed to run at Embry-Riddle.
Drummonds started his prep track and field career as a pole vaulter and as a hurdler. Watauga coach Randy McDonough said the team wanted to get more points out of Drummonds, and the coach felt Drummonds could help at the jumps.
The long jump and the triple jump were added to Drummonds’ responsibilities, and McDonough said the points soon followed.
Watauga volleyball
BOONE — Watauga’s volleyball team, as a group, knows the record they’ve posted lately.
The Pioneers begin their quest for a fourth-straight Northwestern Conference championship with tryouts July 1. Watauga rolled through the 2018 season with a 25-match winning streak before falling to eventual state 3-A champion Marvin Ridge in the fourth round of the playoffs.
The Pioneers go into the 2019 season riding a 43-match winning streak in Northwestern Conference showdowns. Not surprisingly, Watauga has won three straight NWC championships and has reached a minimum of the third round of the state playoffs each year.
But, Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said the Pioneers are not concerned about winning streaks as much as improvement going into the season, which begins Aug. 27 at Statesville.
App State football
BOONE — Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced July 26 that the football program has added three immediately eligible graduate transfers in Keishawn Watson, Willie Edwards and Joey Cave.
Watson previously played receiver at Western Michigan and is from Wheaton, Ill. A native of Wichita, Kan., Edwards was a cornerback at Illinois State, and Cave spent three years as a lineman in Tennessee’s program. He is from Knoxville, Tenn., and attended the same high school as current App State linebacker Tim Frizzell.
After redshirting at Western Michigan in 2015, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Watson totaled 68 catches for 728 yards and nine touchdown receptions over the next three seasons. He led the team with seven touchdown receptions and 41 catches during the 2017 season, when he also threw touchdown passes of 27 and 13 yards.
