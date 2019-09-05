WEST JEFFERSON — Watauga used its vintage rushing offense to roll up nearly 500 yards in total yardage in the Pioneers’ 56-7 victory over Ashe County on Aug. 30 at Ashe’s stadium.
The Pioneers (2-0) gained 496 yards in total offense, including 480 on the ground on 47 attempts. But despite Watauga’s big yardage numbers on offense, Ashe County coach Brian Hampton was still proud of his defense because Watauga scored just one of its eight touchdowns on a one-play drive.
That happened when Sebastian Best reeled off an 80-yard run with 6:22 left in the game. The run was Best’s second touchdown of the game. The sophomore wingback also capped a 72-yard drive with 10:32 left in the game with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle led the Pioneers in rushing with 168 yards on 21 carries. Castle has gained 374 yards rushing and scored eight touchdowns in Watauga’s first two games.
Best added 111 yards on just five carries. He is the second Pioneer — Bryce Satterfield was the first — who has scored on an 80-yard run this season. Satterfield scored on an 80-yarder in the Pioneers’ first play from scrimmage in Watauga’s 50-21 win over T.C. Roberson on Aug. 23.
Satterfield finished with 67 yards on 12 carries against Ashe, and Jaiden Bond added 84 yards on eight carries. Receiver Grant Oliver carried the ball one time for a 50-yard gain.
The Huskies settled for 168 total yards, including just 33 on the ground.
Appalachian State 42, ETSU 7
BOONE — The Eliah Drinkwitz era at Appalachian State picked up where the Scott Satterfield left off — with a victory.
The Mountaineers methodically built a 42-7 win over former Southern Conference rival East Tennessee State in front of 25,147 fans at sundrenched Kidd Brewer Stadium on Aug. 31. But Appalachian State needed a big second half to build its big lead.
Drinkwitz, coaching in his first game college game as a head coach, said the victory was special for him. He took over for Satterfield, who left for Louisville after the Mountaineers won the Sun Belt Conference Championship game in December.
Drinkwitz was hired later in the month.
“When you win, it’s a lot of fun,” Drinkwitz said of what it’s like to be the head coach. “It’s interesting. A couple of times I was sitting back there talking (with the offense) and I realized that I had to be watching the defense. It was just different. When I was a seventh-grade head coach I didn’t have to switch over the headphones, so this was different.”
The Mountaineers went into halftime leading 14-0 and increased it to 21-0 on 13-yard run by Darrynton Evans that capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
App State in the polls
BOONE — Appalachian State stayed near both the Associated Press Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll, but did not reach the top 25.
The Mountaineers received four points in each poll. App State is 33rd in the AP poll, which is three spots higher than North Carolina, who the Mountaineers play Sept. 21 in Chapel Hill.
App State is 40th in the Coaches Poll, but still in front of North Carolina, which finished with two points. N.C. State has 18 points in the Coaches Poll, Miami has 11 points and Clemson tops each poll.
W
atauga soccer
BOONE — There was a time when current Watauga boys’ soccer coach Josh Honeycutt played for former Watauga coach Doug Kidd.
The two, for the first time, coached against each other in an official prep soccer team in the consolation round of the Mellow Mushroom Invitational Aug. 31. The result of that game was a 1-1 tie with Kidd’s Swansboro team, and neither team took home the Invitational trophy.
That went to Asheville, which beat Watauga 2-0 on Aug. 30 in the first round, and then beat Mount Tabor in the finals on penalty kicks.
Swansboro took a 1-0 lead in the first half on the Pioneers (2-2-1), but Watauga’s David Sprague scored the tying goal on a breakaway later in the first half.
