BOONE — The Watauga boys’ soccer team took a big step toward winning the Northwestern Conference championship Oct. 21 with a 6-0 win over visiting St. Stephens at Jack Groce Stadium.
Watauga took a 2-0 lead against St. Stephens (7-7-2, 5-4) when Owen Combs scored the Pioneers’ first goal on a direct kick. His shot slipped through the St. Stephens’ goalkeeper’s hands and crept inside of the Indians’ goal.
The Pioneers got their second goal when the St. Stephens keeper blocked a Watauga shot, but Ayden Franklin got the rebound and put it in the goal. Watauga scored again with 30 minutes left in the second half on a Ruben Nelson penalty kick.
Combs picked up his second goal with 24:41 left in the game on an assist from David Sprague. A Nelson corner kick assisted a header goal by Hatch Sevensky, who scored again with 6:33 in a scramble following a corner kick close to the Indians’ goal to give the Pioneers a 6-0 lead.
Watauga 2, Hickory 0HICKORY — Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the Watauga boys’ soccer team went into the match at rival Hickory on Thursday, Oct. 17, seeking to remain in first place in the Northwestern Conference.
After two first-half goals by David Sprague and a clean sheet in the net by Reilly Riddle, the Pioneers have some breathing room after a 2-0 victory.
According to Honeycutt, both of Sprague’s goals were similar in that the team played good combinations, 1-2’s and Sprague finished a through-ball at the back post.
The assists came from Ayden Franklin and James Privette, according to Honeycutt.
Watauga footballHICKORY — The last time Watauga football traveled to St. Stephens, the Indians rallied in the fourth quarter for a 26-21 upset victory.
This time, the Pioneers didn’t let St. Stephens come close to an upset.
Dominating with a 617-195 yardage advantage and a seven-touchdown performance from quarterback Anderson Castle, Watauga routed St. Stephens in a 67-14 road victory.
The win is the sixth straight for Watauga, who moves to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northwestern Conference. St. Stephens falls to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the NWC. Castle accounted for 443 yards of offense, going 6 of 9 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 175 yards and four more scores.
Ashe footballWILKESBORO — In a high-energy, four-quarter display, the Ashe County Huskies (5-3) proved they deserve to remain at the top of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference, securing their 11th consecutive conference win, against the Wilkes Central Eagles (4-4) on Friday, Oct. 18.
The 55-29 conference victory marked the Huskies’ fourth for this season and 11th consecutive conference win spanning back to the 2018 season. Still playing without running back Timothy Peterson — sitting out due to an ankle injury — the Huskies racked up 469 total offensive yards during the contest.
Much of the Huskies’ offensive success can be attributed to running backs Boen Crouse and Ryan Blevins — the latter player, Blevins, making his debut in the backfield during Friday’s contest. By the end of the fourth quarter, Blevins ran for 53 yards and fought his way past the Eagles’ defense for two touchdowns.
Ashe cross-countryWEST JEFFERSON — During the span of the Ashe County Huskies cross country team’s season, the Running Huskies traversed roads and trails across the the state while making a name for themselves in each contest.
At the the start of the season, the Huskies competed in the River Run CC Invitational on Aug. 24, in Dobson, N.C. Ashe’s varsity boys placed fifth in the contest, with Eli Randolf finishing at 20:26.39, securing 22nd overall, and Grady Rector finishing in 23rd place with a time of 20:34.09.
For varsity girls, Mahaley Cronk finished with a time of 23:40.04 in ninth place, followed by Zoe Schell in 12th place, running a 24:47.26. Overall, the girls placed second in the contest.
Ashe boys’ soccerWEST JEFFERSON — Eschewing their traditional purple for a set of pink jerseys, the Ashe County Huskies boys soccer team (10-7) beat the Wilkes Central Eagles (7-10) Monday, Oct. 21 in a 6-0 contest, while also supporting breast cancer awareness.
Wind, mist and a heavily overcast sky were present throughout the game, making the pitch slicker than usual.
Only four minutes into the match, the Huskies struck first when senior defender Shawn Bast fired a rocket from range into the net for the 1-0 Ashe lead. The Huskies kept piling on, getting chances at the goal but couldn’t break through for a second goal.
Ashe volleyballHAYS — Following the loss against Watauga Monday, Oct. 7, the Ashe County Huskies volleyball team was back on the road for a match against North Wilkes Tuesday, Oct. 8, where they ultimately secured the win.
Going into the match, both teams held fairly even records, with North Wilkes (12-7) having the slight advantage in wins over the Huskies (12-7), though Ashe won last month’s match between the teams by a score of 3-1.
For the Oct. 8 matchup, Ashe failed to disappoint Huskies fans, displaying an equally impressive performance with another 3-1 win — but it wasn’t for lack of trying on the Vikings’ end. In each set, Ashe scored, 25-22, 24-26, 28-26 and 25-22, keeping fans of both teams on the edge of their seats for four nail-biting finishes.
App State footballBOONE — A year after losing its first game as an AP Poll Top 25 team, the Appalachian State football team left no doubt this time as the Mountaineers scored 52 unanswered points en route to a 52-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19.
“I think we’ve got a solid football team with some very special talent on there and I hope our fans are really enjoying watching these guys play,” ASU head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “It was said in the media that it was an opportunity for ULM to make a statement and we decided we wanted to make a statement.”
The win is the 12th straight for the consensus #24 Mountaineers (6-0, 3-0), who by Oct. 25 will have gone a full calendar year without a defeat. It also avenges a 2017 defeat to the Warhawks (3-4, 2-1) in which ULM won a wild 52-45 game in Monroe.
It also is the first game a Sun Belt team has ever won while being ranked. ASU lost in 2018, and Troy lost in 2016 after each being ranked for only one week.
App State women’s soccerBOONE — The App State women’s soccer team’s home finale ended in 0-0 draw versus Arkansas State on Oct. 20 on Senior Day.
The Mountaineers move to 5-8-3 and 2-4-2 in conference play, while Arkansas State is now 8-4-3 and 4-1-3 in the league. Appalachian finishes the home slate with an undefeated 5-0-3 record, making it the first time since 2001 the Mountaineers went without a loss at home.
App State field hockeyBOONE – Junior Veerle Van Heertum’s goal less than two minutes into the second half lifted Appalachian State’s field hockey team to a 2-1 home win over visiting Saint Louis.
The Mountaineers (9-5, 1-3 MAC) fell behind 1-0 in the second period before rallying for their ninth win of the season. Appalachian’s ninth win of 2019 is the most in a single season during head coach Meghan Dawson’s tenure.
App State men’s soccerBOONE – The Appalachian State men’s soccer team fell to Coastal Carolina, 4-2, on a rainy Oct. 19 in Boone.
The first half was the downfall for the Mountaineers (9-3-1, 2-1-0 Sun Belt), conceding all four goals in the 45 minutes to trail 4-0 going into the break.
App State volleyballBOONE — Emma Longley, Kara Spicer and Victoria Wilform each had 11 kills, but the Appalachian State volleyball team dropped a 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 showdown to Coastal Carolina Oct. 18 in the Holmes Center.
Wilform reached double figures in kills for the fourth straight match and sixth time in the last seven matches. Spicer has now reached double figures in kills 14 times on the season. Longley has now posted 10 or more kills in eight straight matches and 14 of her last 15.
Avery footballMARSHALL — A winless Madison club showed heart in the first half by hanging close with the heavily favored Avery Vikings.
In the second half, however, the Vikings (5-3, 1-1 WHC) began firing on all offensive cylinders, outscoring the Patriots 35-0 over the final two quarters, while the Avery defense was a brick wall, holding Madison to just 16 total yards in the second half and 76 yards overall for the game as the Big Red routed the Patriots 42-0 at O.E. Roberts Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18. The shutout is the first for Avery since a 14-0 whitewash of Madison in 2014.
Avery cross-countryMARSHALL — The Avery County Cross Country team had one of its best showings in recent seasons at the Patriot Invitational at Madison on Oct. 15.
Both teams captured the top spot with wins over Mountain Heritage, Mitchell and host Madison.
Parker Gautier led the way on the boys’ side as he finished first overall, while Jeremiah Clark also medaled in third place. Keegan Coleman finished in fourth place.
Braxton Buchanan rounded out the top five for the Vikings, while Blake Krege ran to a sixth-place finish.
On the girls’ side, Josie Naumowich led the Viking charge with a second-place finish. Brook Chevront finished just outside the top five as she finished sixth, while Lily Perez ended the event in 10th.
Avery boys’ soccerIt was a solid week for the Viking soccer team.
Avery picked up its third-straight win of the season with a 3-1 win over Mountain Heritage before tying 1-1 at Madison.
The Vikings were slated to host Polk County on Oct. 21 before traveling to Owen on Oct. 23.
Avery volleyballThe Lady Vikings volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a win over rival Mitchell.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after winning the first set 25-18, but Avery answered to take the second set 25-21. Avery took its first lead of the night with a 25-19 victory in the third set.
In the decisive fourth set, Avery rolled to a 25-21 victory to claim the match.
Madison Stamey and Lila Cantrell were the Defensive and Offensive Players of the Game, respectively.
Avery girls’ golfThe Avery girls golf team extended its season in a big way.
The Lady Vikings claimed the Western Highlands Conference Tournament last week to advance to the Western Regional tournament. Ellie Pittman was named the Player of the Year for the conference.
Addison Rudicile, Adrianna Brookshire, Payton Spencer and Pittman were named to the All-Western Highlands Conference team. Head Coach Jay Smith was named the Coach of the Year.
