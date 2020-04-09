BOONE — Former Virginia Tech receiver Jacoby Pinckney announced on Twitter that he would transfer to Appalachian State on April 2
“Change of scenery, let’s rock,” Pinckney tweeted.
Pinckney’s brother Brandon was a cornerback at App State from 2013-17. Jacoby entered the transfer database in January.
Pinckney must sit out of the 2020 season because of NCAA transfer rules. He will be eligible to play at App State in 2021, which gives him three years of eligibility.
Pinckney was a three-start signee according to 247sports.com., and was the No. 3 prep football player in South Carolina in 2018. A 6-foot-1, 210-pound Spartanburg, S.C. native, he gained 2576 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in his final three seasons at Dorman High School in 2018.
App football gains QB’s commitment
NASHVILLE — Appalachian State landed a commitment from Nashville, Tenn., quarterback DC Tabscott over the weekend.
Tabscott, who finishes his junior year in the spring, will ply his senior season at Father Rhay High School in Nashville next fall. He announced his commitment to Appalachian State on Twitter on April 4.
“To all the my coaches, teammates, trainers and the entire Father Ryan community, thank you for helping me grow into the player ai am and your unwavering support,” Tabscott tweeted. “With that said, I am officially committed to Appalachian State University.”
App State to host Arkansas State on Black Saturday
BOONE — Appalachian State’s football team’s Oct. 24 home game against Sun Belt rival Arkansas State has been tabbed as the program’s annual Black Saturday game. The matchup will also highlight Homecoming weekend on the App State campus.
App State previously announced the dates for the Hall of Fame Weekend (Sept. 5 vs. Morgan State), Family Weekend (Sept. 26 vs. Massachusetts), Heroes Day (Nov. 14 vs. Georgia State) and Senior Day (Nov. 28 vs. Troy). The Mountaineers also host Louisiana on national TV (ESPN2) on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in a matchup of last year’s Sun Belt championship game participants.
Gainey hired as assistant at Marquette
MILWAUKEE — Former Appalachian State assistant men’s basketball coach Justin Gainey was hired to be the new associate head coach by Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski on April 3.
Gainey, a former App State assistant coach for four years at Appalachian State under former head coach Justin Capel from 2010-2014. Gainey worked for Wohciechowski from 2014-17 as director of operations.
Former Marquette associated head coach Stan Johnson vacated the position to become the head coach at Loyola Marymount.
Watauga athletics
BOONE — Watauga student-athletes Brooke Byrd and Jake Watson have received their share of awards while playing sports with the Pioneers.
Both need to make a little more room in their personal trophy cases. Byrd and Watson received the Heart of a Champion award for their work on the field and in the classroom. They are two of just 35 prep student-athletes to win the award.
“The reason they stood out to me is the character they possess, their work-ethic they put forth every day and the quality of people they are in our school,” Watauga Athletic Director Dustin Kerley said.
The award requires the student-athlete to “participated in at least one sport during the 2019-20 year, have not been ejected in another game and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers,” according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Boone sports enthusiast Wayne Otto dies
BOONE — Boone businessman and sports enthusiast Wayne Otto passed away March 31. Otto was 64.
Otto was the owner and operator of Pro-Am Sports in Boone. The shop specializes in sports memorabilia, including game-worn uniforms from several professional and college sports.
Otto, who is originally from High Point, was particularly fond of prep and college athletics. Otto teamed with Watauga boys’ basketball coach and athletic director Marc Payne to create The High Country Prep Classic. The tournament, which was held at Watauga High School featuring several local teams, but also included teams from around the Southeast.
“The first year I coached at Watauga we didn’t play in a tournament,” Payne said. I always felt like you needed to play over Christmas.”
