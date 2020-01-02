RALEIGH – Appalachian State had most of the ingredients for an Atlantic Coast Conference upset.
North Carolina State was not going to let that happen. The Wolfpack shook off an App State run that closed a N.C. State lead to two points in the second half, got on a run of its own, and closed out a 72-60 victory in front of a PNC Arena crowd of 17,592 on Dec. 29.
The Mountaineers (8-5) saw their four-game winning streak, which included two Sun Belt Conference victories, come to an end. Appalachian State will try to build a new streak with three home conference games starting on Jan. 2.
“I’m disappointed in the result, but not disappointed in my team,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “It certainly was not good enough because we came here expecting to win.”
Appalachian State finished its non-conference season with a 6-5 record. It’s the Mountaineers’ best non-conference start since App State was 5-4 in non-league games in the 2007-08 season.
App State womenGREENSBORO — The Appalachian State women’s basketball team fell 54-47 to UNCG in the Mountaineers’ final non-conference game of the season Dec. 29 in Fleming Gymnasium.
Brooke Bigott and Lainey Gosnell paced the Appalachian State offense with 12 points apiece. For the second straight game, Bigott tied a career high with four 3-pointers. She also added four rebounds and two assists in her first-career start.
Bayley Plummer posted tied a game-high with 13 boards coupled with seven points and four blocks, tying a season best.
For the second time this season, the Mountaineers (3-8) held an opponent to a season low in points at home. Also, App State held Nadine Soliman in check to only seven points on 1-of-5 shooting. She came in averaging 19.9 points per game, which was 16th in the country.
Evans to enter NFL draftBOONE — Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans declared his intension to enter the 2020 NFL draft on Twitter on Dec. 25.
“After much prayer and discussion with my family, coaches and teammates, I have decided to enter the 2020 NFL draft and forego my last season at App State,” Evans tweeted.
Evans finished the 2019 season with 1,480 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing. His longest run went for 87 yards. He finishes his career at App State with 2,884 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing.
Evans was named the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Along with his 18 touchdown runs, Evans has also scored five touchdowns catching the football and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Ashe County basketballBOONVILLE — Both basketball teams representing Ashe County High School headed to Starmount High School Dec. 26 and 27 to play in the Bojangles Holiday Classic, combining for a 1-3 record against stiff opposition.
The girls (7-2) played North Surry (3-6) Thursday, Dec. 26, losing a tightly-contested 51-50 contest, and then North Stokes (1-9) the following day. Against North Stokes, the Huskies ran out with a 63-29 win, their best defensive performance of the year.
Meanwhile, the boys team went up against state powerhouses Salem Baptist Christian (16-2) Dec. 26, getting swept away 61-40, before falling to North Stokes (8-2) 53-46.
Both teams now head home for games against the North Wilkes Vikings Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.