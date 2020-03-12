BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit in a 70-65 win over 10th seed Coastal Carolina on March 9.
The Mountaineers victory is App State’s second ever win in the Sun Belt Tournament. The Mountaineers (18-14) advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Quarterfinals.
The Chanticleers (16-17) shot 55.2 percent (16-of-29) from the field in the opening half and took a 37-22 lead into halftime.
In the second half, App State scored the first five points out of the locker room to trim its deficit to 37-27. Following a Coastal Carolina basket, the Mountaineers reeled off six consecutive points to pull within 39-35 with 14:43 remaining. Coastal Carolina pushed its lead back to nine points, before the Mountaineers drew within two on a basket by Hunter Seacat with 8:13 remaining.
The Chanticleers pushed their lead back to 55-50, before the Mountaineers stormed back with a 10-2 run to open a 60-57 edge with 4:32 left. Coastal Carolina scored on its next possession, but the Mountaineers came right back with layups from Justin Forrest and Isaac Johnson to take a 64-59 lead with just over two minutes remaining.
App State women’s basketball
NEW ORLEANS — App State women’s basketball junior guard Pre Stanley was named to the All-Sun Belt third team.
The honor was voted on by the league’s coaches and media members. The league office announced the Sun Belt All-Conference Awards March 9.
Stanley garners her first postseason all-conference honor, as she was named preseason All-Sun Belt the last two seasons.
App State wrestling
BOONE — The Appalachian State wrestling team had two basic goals going into the Southern Conference Wrestling Championships on March 8.
One was to qualify as many wrestlers as it could to the NCAA championships, which are in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on March 19-21. The second was to win the team championship, which would mean outwrestling regular-season champion Campbell.
The Mountaineers qualified five wrestlers to the nationals. Four of them qualified by winning their weight classes at the tournament.
They include heavyweight Cary Miller, 197-pounder Demazio Samuel, Matt Zovistoski at 157 pounds and 149-pounder Jonathan Millner. By finishing second, Thomas Flitz, at 174-pounds earned one of the Sun Belt Conference’s automatic bids. Codi Russell also received an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament.
Watauga baseball
BOONE — When the South Caldwell baseball team loaded the bases, the Spartans scored four runs. When Watauga loaded the bases, the Pioneers scored two runs.
Watauga was certainly happy to get the runs, but South Caldwell got a grand slam from Avery Raynor in the fourth inning and used those runs to claim a 9-5 victory over the Pioneers at Watauga’s field.
Raynor’s home run was a two-out shot that capped a run of three straight runners that reached base. It also gave the Spartans (3-0) an 8-4 lead.
Watauga (0-2) took a 4-3 lead after loading the bases in the second inning. Jackson Miller opened the second by reaching base on an infield hit to third base. Tristan Salinas reached base on an error and Jacob McInturff got on base with a bunt.
Miller scored on a Tanner Craft walk and Salinas scored on an Anderson Castle fielder’s choice. The Pioneers nearly broke the inning wide open with a Jake Watson line drive, but the ball was caught by South Caldwell’s Josh Adams. South Caldwell pitcher Garrett Hamby struck out Watauga’s Rivers Gore to end the inning.
Watauga softball
BOONE — The Watauga softball team had a tough test to start its Northwestern Conference season.
The Pioneers had to host defending 3-A state champion South Caldwell March 9. The Trojans looked as if they were on target to make a run at a second title by blasting Watauga 18-0 in five innings.
The Trojans (3-1, 1-0 NWC) scored in every inning, finished with three home runs and allowed just one base runner to reach third base. The Pioneers (0-4, 0-1) finished with two hits — one each from Gracie Presnell and Gracie Proffit — and the Trojans allowed six base runners.
Watauga and Ashe girls’ soccer
WEST JEFFERSON — Once the Watauga girls’ soccer team found its rhythm on offense, there wasn’t much Ashe County could do to stop the Pioneers.
Watauga rolled to a 9-0 victory at Ashe County on a chilly March 5 night at Ashe County’s soccer field. Watauga took a 5-0 lead and Emma Schneider scored the Pioneers’ ninth goal with 17:36 in the game. Since the Pioneers took a 9-0 lead, the game was ended because of the mercy rule.
Watauga (1-0) had several players score goals. Bailey Whitehead-Price scored two goals in the second half and her corner kicks put pressure on the Ashe County (0-2) goal several times in both halves.
Lily Brown got the Pioneers rolling by scoring the first goal of the game. Emma Schneider and Shaelyn Sheaff each scored two goals, while Maya Nelson and Andie Waugh scored single goals.
Avery baseball
MORGANTON — The Avery baseball team ventured off the mountain to Patton High School on Monday, March 2, to open its 2020 campaign in a non-conference matchup with the Panthers.
The teams played a nip-and-tuck affair through the game’s first three innings, but a 13-run fourth inning by the home team sank Avery into a hole it was unable to climb out from in a 16-6 Patton win that was called after four and a half innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Avery opened the game with an early lead as first baseman Noah Rosato blasted a solo home run to left centerfield to put the Big Red on the scoreboard. Patton answered in the bottom of the first by manufacturing its first run thanks to a walk, stolen base, error and sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.
Patton retired the Vikings by striking out the side in the top of the third inning, but Avery starter Austin Waldroop retired the Panthers without allowing a run in the bottom of the inning to keep the game a two-run contest.
Team Peak
MOUNT AIRY — The Team Peak seventh-grade girls travel basketball team secured a Silver Bracket championship this past weekend at the 18th Annual Mayberry March Madness.
Peak went 3-1 on the weekend with its only loss coming to the eventual Gold Bracket championship team in what was Peak’s closest game of the tournament.
Peak received valuable contributions from Malone Cook, Julie Matheson (21 points for the tournament), Madelyn Trexler (eight points), Eliana Piper (three points), Elizabeth Tilley (two points), Kaitlyn Darner (nine points in two games), Kate Sears (65 points), Cadence Greene (eight points), Laney Shook (45 points), Gracie Lawrence (eight points) and Abby Hemp (six points in three games).
