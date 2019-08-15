BOONE — With the college football season weeks away, Appalachian State fans were reminded once again that the seemingly impossible can happen, even in the most improbable circumstances.
Sports Illustrated gave Appalachian State fans and college football fans everywhere that reminder when it ranked Appalachian State’s 34-32 victory over Michigan as the all time biggest upset in college football.
Sports Illustrated’s Ethan Thomas ranked college football’s top 10 upsets of all-time, listing Appalachian State’s 2007 win over Michigan as the biggest on Aug. 1. It edged out Stanford’s 24-23 win over Southern California, which happened on Oct. 6, 2007.
The list was made in conjunction with the magazine’s recognition of 150 years of college football. A total of 15 categories were recognized by the magazine, including top 10 all-time upsets.
Youth baseball
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Equip 11-under baseball team finished runner-up in the Cal Ripken World Series after falling 14-3 to Phipps Park, Fla., 14-3 in the finals on Aug. 10.
Phipps Park scored three runs to erase a 3-2 Equip lead and take a 5-3 advantage. Equip also held a 2-1 lead in the game.
Kilby Hatley went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Cameron Craft had a single and scored a run. Jake Blanton, Nate Gutschall, Like Edmisten, Cameron Craft, Wit Williamson and Kilby Hartley all had hits for Equip. Hartley also drove in a run, and both Craft and Edmisten each stole three bases.
Phipps Park finished with 15 hits.
Equip reached the finals by claiming a 7-5 win over Flood City, Pa., 7-5 on Aug. 9. Earlier on Aug. 9, Equip beat Pensacola, Fla. 8-8 in the round of eight.
Equip scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning against Pensacola. Evan Burroughs went 3-for-3 to lead Equip’s nine-hit attack. Burroughs also drove in three runs during the game.
Flood City scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead, but Equip answered with three runs in the fourth inning to retake the lead. Equip, which finished with nine hits, got two RBIs from Blanton.
Malachi Jones earns honor, title
ALBANY, N.Y. — Former Appalachian State receiver Malachi Jones was named the Arena Football League’s Offensive Player of the Year Aug. 9.
Jones led the league with 96 catches for 1,440 yards and was second in the league with 25 touchdowns. Jones was the only player who finished with more than 1,000 yards. Jones also earned First Team All-Arena Honors.
Better than all of that, according to Jones, was the Empire’s 45-27 victory over the Philadelphia Soul 45-27 in ArenaBowl 32. It was the Empire’s second season in existence and it allowed them to forget an embarrassing loss in the 2018 playoffs after finishing at the top of the AFL standings.
“Words can’t describe it,” Jones said. “I was so proud of the effort of my team the entire season. We definitely faced some adversity during the season and in the Arena Bowl itself. The way our guys came through and produced the way they did, there’s no feeling that can describe.”
Watauga football
MAIDEN — Watauga head football coach Ryan Habich has built the Pioneers’ football program on the cornerstones of hard work and discipline. When the Pioneers lack either or both, the results can be disappointing.
Watauga brought 70 players to participate in a scrimmage at Maiden Aug. 10 with mixed results. The Pioneers scored two touchdowns during the segment that had each teams run 10 plays, which included a 1-yard run from Bryce Satterfield and another score on a 7-yard keeper from backup quarterback Jaiden Bond.
Stopping Maiden was a different story, especially during the segment of the scrimmage that had the teams simulating game-style situations. Maiden scored three touchdowns and had another called back because of a penalty.
Watauga’s offense did not pick up a first down in both of its possessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.