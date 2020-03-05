INDIANAPOLIS — The two Appalachian State players participating in the NFL Scouting Combine had starkly different results in the event, which ended March 1.
Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco met with running back Darrynton Evans, according to the website ninersnation.com.
The website reported that Evans was clocked in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.41 seconds was second among running backs and had 20 reps of bench pressing 225 pounds was tied for ninth. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor ran a 4.39 40-yard dash to lead the running backs.
Former App State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither had a different experience. Numerous media reports have said he will undergo surgery to repair a partial stress fracture in his right foot.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report that Davis-Gaither would have the surgery done on March 3.
App State football scheduleBOONE — Two matchups against Power Five Conference opponents with 2019 bowl appearances and a pair of nationally televised Sun Belt Conference games separated by seven days are among the highlights on a 2020 football schedule that includes two home games apiece for App State in September, October and November.
Moving forward from a historic 13-1 season that ended with a top-20 national ranking and a bowl victory for Shawn Clark in his head coaching debut, the Mountaineers have six regular season home games with visits to Kidd Brewer Stadium from Morgan State (Sept. 5 season opener, Hall of Fame Weekend), Massachusetts (Sept. 26, Family Weekend), Louisiana (Oct. 7 for a Wednesday night showdown on ESPN2), Arkansas State (Oct. 24, Homecoming), Georgia State (Nov. 14) and Troy (Nov. 28, Senior Day for the regular season finale).
Gillin named AD of the yearBOONE — Appalachian State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin has been named a national Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year for 2019-20, announced March 3 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.
Gillin, in his fifth year overseeing App State’s athletics department, is one of four AD of the Year Award recipients at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics — the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. This year’s other recipients are North Carolina’s Bubba Cunningham, SMU’s Rick Hart and Baylor’s Mack Rhoades.
App State women’s basketballBOONE — The Appalachian State women’s basketball team got off to a good start against visiting Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 27. That includes how the Mountaineers honored their seniors — one in particular.
That good start turned into a second quarter that buried ULM. App State scored 28 points in the second quarter in the Mountaineers’ 68-49 victory on Senior Night at the Holmes Center.
The Mountaineers honored all of their seniors, including Kaila Craven, who had to miss the season because of accumulative injuries she’s suffered throughout her college career.
Craven was honored when she was allowed to be in the starting lineup in the game. Since Craven’s No. 10 was worn by Michaela Porter, the Mountaineers donned black uniforms with pink writing, which allowed Porter to give Craven her No. 10 jersey. Porter wore a No. 00 in the game.
App State men’s basketballBOONE — Once Coastal took a second-half lead on Appalachian State, the Chanticleers never gave it back.
Appalachian State lost 84-77 to Coastal Carolina in the Mountaineers’ final regular-season home game in front of a Holmes Center crowd of 3,027 fans. Appalachian State (16-14, 10-9 Sun Belt Conference) closes out the regular-season game March 3 at Louisiana-Monroe before the Sun Belt tournament begins March 7 and goes through March 15.
Watauga girls’ basketballWAXHAW — Cuthbertson has turned into a nemesis for the Watauga girls’ basketball program.
Again, Watauga played a competitive close game with the favored Cavaliers. Again, their state 3-A state second-round playoff game went down to the final minute as it did in 2018.
And again, Cuthbertson took a win from the Pioneers. The Pioneers fell 49-46 in a road game Feb. 28 that saw the Pioneers twice fall behind by nine points in the fourth quarter and rally to within one point the final time.
Watauga’s season ends with an 18-9 record. The Pioneers, seeded 19th in the western bracket, reached the second round after beating West Rowan.
Avery girls’ basketballMISENHEIMER — In its 1A state playoff opening round contest at No. 5-seeded Gray Stone Day, the 28th-seeded Avery Lady Vikings had a familiar malady of an offensive outage rear its ugly head. Gray Stone Day held the Big Red scoreless for more than a quarter and a half in their Tuesday, Feb. 5, matchup, with GSD earning a 66-28 win to close Avery’s season.
From the opening tip, the Lady Vikings found it difficult to find its footing against a talented Gray Stone Day club that prevented Avery from scoring a single point in the opening quarter.
The Knights tallied 15 points in the frame to build a commanding double-digit lead entering the second quarter.
Ashe girls’ basketballSALISBURY — After more than three months, the Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team’s season finally came to an end Monday, March 3 in the third round of the North Carolina 2A state playoffs.
The eight-seeded Huskies (21-7) fell on the road against the top-ranked Salisbury Hornets (28-1) in a 52-24 loss.
To get to the sweet sixteen, the Huskies had to go through conference foes North Wilkes in the first round and Forest Hills in the second.
The game against Salisbury was their first, and only, road game of the playoffs.
