COLUMBIA, Mo. — The path that led to Eli Drinkwitz becoming the new head football coach at Missouri went through Wilkesboro.
That was where Missouri officials met with Drinkwitz about coming the new coach of the Tigers. But Drinkwitz had a few things to do before his meeting.
First there was coaching Appalachian State past Louisiana 45-38 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Then there was seeing his daughter perform in The Nutcracker.
Finally, there was the task of becoming the head coach at Missouri.
After all the meetings, plane trips and negotiating, the last step was getting conformation from the UM Board of Curators at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10. A press conference was held at 11:45 a.m. that introduced Drinkwitz as the program’s head football coach.
“What an honor it is for me to become your football coach,” he told the crowd assembled. “For me, this is the opportunity of a lifetime and opportunities of a lifetime must be seized within in the lifetime of the opportunity. For this to occur, it took a lot of things to come together at the right time, but I know that in my heart, my soul and my spirit, this is the right place for me and my family — and the right time for Mizzou football.”
App State to play in New Orleans Bowl
BOONE — Appalachian State found out Dec. 8 it would face Alabama-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.
The Mountaineers are going to their fourth straight bowl game after finishing 12-1 overall and winning at least a share of four straight Sun Belt Conference championships. The Mountaineers won their second-straight outright title after beating Louisiana 45-38 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 7.
But much has changed since that game. Eli Drinkwitz, the head coach that led the Mountaineers to the latest of those conference championships, was hired to be the new head football coach of Missouri on Dec. 10.
Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Shawn Clark was selected to be the interim head coach, pending Board of Trustees approval, and will lead the Mountaineers into their game against Alabama-Birmingham. Clark has been the App State offensive line coach the past four seasons and was part of the staff that coached the Mountaineers to a 45-13 win over Middle Tennessee in the 2018 New Orleans Bowl.
App State 45, Louisiana 38
BOONE — Appalachian State has turned winning the Sun Belt Conference championship into a holiday tradition in the High Country.
The No. 20 Mountaineers the Sun Belt East Division champions made it four straight Sun Belt titles, including two straight championship game victories, with a 45-38 victory over visiting West champ Louisiana on a brilliant and crisp Dec. 7 afternoon in front of 18,618 fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
The Mountaineers beat Louisiana 30-19 in the inaugural championship game last season.
Appalachian State came out slugging to bury the Ragin Cajuns under a 28-7 avalanche of offense that Louisiana could not completely overcome. Appalachian State got touchdown runs of 58, 8 and 5 yards from game Most Valuable Player Darrynton Evans and combined them with a 29-yard run from Marcus Williams Jr. Daetrich Harrington gave the Mountaineers a 34-yard touchdown run, making him the third App State running back to reach the end zone.
Watauga volleyball
BOONE — Watauga volleyball player Tegan Allan was considering offers to play volleyball in college when Lenoir-Rhyne made an offer to sign her to a letter of intent.
Allan took that offer and made it official Dec. 9 at the Watauga High library in front of family, teammates and friends. Allan is the second Pioneer to extend her career to college. Rebekah Farthing will be playing at Georgia Southern next year.
Allan said coach Dave Markland and the members of the team made her feel comfortable on her visit. She also likes how Hickory is close enough to Boone, but far enough away to give her some independence without feeling like she is too far from home.
“When I went to visit, it almost immediately felt like home,” Allan said. “The coach, the players, they really made me like I was at home. The location is great and I can come back, but it’s far enough away that I can feel like I’m going to college.”
Allan, a 5-foot-11 middle blocker, led Watauga in blocking with 107 total blocks, including a team-leading 29 solo blocks. It’s a part of the game that appeals to Allan, who provided a tough target for opponents to face every time they went against her.
Watauga football
MATTHEWS — The Weddington football team had two offsides penalties in the first two plays of its 3-AA state semifinals game against visiting Watauga.
The two penalties gave Watauga its first down. Weddington did not give the Pioneers much else the rest of the game.
Weddington used a 35-point lead to cruise to a 49-14 victory over Watauga at Weddington’s field Dec. 6. Weddington (15-0), the defending 3-AA state champion and winner of two of the last three state titles, plays Lee County for a third state championship in four years.
Watauga’s first appearance in a state semifinal game since 2007, ended with a loss that left the Pioneers with a final 13-2 record. It was the second year that the Pioneers’ season ended with a loss to Weddington since the Warriors claimed a 42-14 victory over Watauga in the third round of the 3-AA playoffs in 2018.
All-NWC football
HICKORY — Anderson Castle, Jaiden Bond and Ryan Habich received three of the top postseason honors in the Northwestern 4-A Conference Dec. 7.
Castle, Watauga’s quarterback, was named the NWC’s Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. Bond, who played cornerback defensively and wingback offensively, was named the Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. Habich was also named Coach of the Year.
Watauga also placed linemen Dakota Silver, Adrion Cassidy, Sterling Sauls, Grant Lawrence and Matthew Grambow on the team.
Linebacker and running back Jake Watson, wingback and defensive back Sebastian Best, linebackers Orlando Leon and Eli Towle, defensive back Mitchell Greene and receiver Grant Oliver were named All-NWC.
After an unbeaten start, the competition has stiffened for the Big Red varsity boys basketball team, as the Vikings fell on the road last week at Ashe County on Dec. 3 and in a home game against Watauga on Dec. 5.
Ashe boys 67, Avery 42
JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys’ basketball team (1-2) got revenge against the Avery Vikings in a 67-42 win Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Avery had won the first game of the season between the two, which was in Newland on Nov. 19. The game also saw the return of Ashe’s Dawson Cox, with the Huskies’ guard getting over an illness.
The two teams battled early, with neither able to get much of a lead. With one minute left in the first quarter, Avery’s Logan Gilliam was able to hit a three pointer and tie the game at 12, but Ashe answered with their own trifecta to lead 15-12 at the end of the period.
Ashe turned on the jets in the second, getting much-needed defensive stops while efficiently scoring on the other end. With 2:45 left in the half, Nate Lee made both attempts at the charity stripe to help the Huskies build a double-digit lead at 29-16. In the waning minutes of the half, Ashe went on an 8-3 run to lead 37-19 at the intermission.
The Huskies’ offense carried the momentum into the second half, buoyed by the play of Colby Greer. The senior forward put up 23 points, including a seven-point burst in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Vikings’ offense struggled to keep up, not getting shots to fall and failing to take advantage of open looks, leading to a 55-29 deficit for the Big Red entering the final eight minutes of play.
Ashe girls 81, Avery 33
JEFFERSON — The going was tough last week in a rematch with the Lady Huskies on the Ashe home floor, as a three-point barrage helped to sink the Viking ship.
The Huskies came out aggressive, using a full-court press and a zone defense to harass whichever Viking had the ball in her hands. Coupled with a rapid-fire offensive mindset, the Huskies put up the first seven points of the game and did not allow Avery to score for nearly four minutes of play.
The defensive scheme worked up a storm of turnovers for Avery, who trailed 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Twin Lady Husky six-footers Jordan and Jayden Jones used their length and athleticism to cut off lanes left and right, while quickly getting down the court for fastbreak opportunities. Quick hands and good anticipation from the Ashe guards helped make life difficult for the Big Red. In total, the Huskies recorded 16 steals along with 21 deflections.
