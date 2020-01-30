BOONE — Cove Creek is one girls’ basketball victory away from winning county tournament championships in two sports this season.
The top-seeded Raiders reached the finals of the Watauga County Girls’ Basketball Tournament with their 30-11 victory over fourth-seeded Parkway in the semifinals of the tournament Jan. 29 at Lentz-Eggers Gym at Watauga High School.
Cove Creek won the regular season volleyball and tournament championships in the fall. The Raiders continued their success by building a 15-1 record going into the finals of the basketball tournament, which will be against Blowing Rock on Jan. 30 at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Parkway finishes the season with a 9-7 record.
Cove Creek used solid defense to ambush Parkway by taking a 7-1 lead into the second quarter. After Parkway pulled to 9-5, the Raiders scored the next seven points, including an Evie Robbins 3-point basket late in the quarter.
Blowing Rock d. Hardin ParkBOONE — The Blowing Rock girls’ basketball team, the top seed of the Watauga County Middle School Girls Basketball Tournament, managed to reach the finals of the tournament with a 32-28 victory over third seeded Hardin Park in the semifinals of the tournament at Watauga High School’s Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Blowing Rock (14-2) faces Cove Creek (15-1) in the finals on Jan. 30 at Lentz-Eggers Gym. Hardin Park’s season ends with a 12-4 record.
Kate Sears led Blowing Rock with 15 points. Sears hit two one of the Rockets’ two 3-point baskets — E.T. Tilly made the other. Katie Durham also scored 10 points for the Rockets.
Middle school boys’ basketballBOONE — The Parkway boys basketball team renewed its rivalry with Hardin Park in the semifinals of the Watauga County Middle School Boys Basketball Tournament Jan. 27.
The Patriots returned to the finals with a 33-31 victory over Hardin Park after neither team led by more than two points the entire fourth quarter. Parkway (14-2) started the fourth quarter leading 24-22 but Hardin Park tied the game 27-27 after Christian Santiago and Jake Henderson hit foul shots on separate occasions.
Santiago put Hardin Park in front 29-27, but Jackson Pryor tied the game with a basket. Cade Keller put Parkway back in front with two foul shots but again, Hardin Park (10-6) tied the game 31-31 on a Henderson basket with 29 seconds left in the game.
“We’ve competed in these close games and we’re just riding the momentum,” Parkway coach Grady McKinney said. “We’ve got to battle and we’ve got to stay focused.”
Parkway put the game away from the foul line. Maddox Greene made a foul shot with 19.2 seconds left, then hit another with 4.8 seconds left to ice the game.
Blowing Rock d. Cove CreekBOONE — The Blowing Rock boys’ basketball team scored all the points it needed in the first quarter.
The Rockets seeded No. 1 in the Watauga County Middle School Boys Basketball Tournament, blitzed fifth-seeded Cove Creek in the first quarter of their 36-11 victory in the semifinals of the tourney Jan. 27 at Lentz-Eggers Gym at Watauga High School.
Blowing Rock raced to a 21-1 lead on Cove Creek, which reached the semifinals with a win over fourth-seeded Valle Crucis in the first round of the tournament. Blowing Rock, which improved to 16-0 during the regular season and the first two rounds of the tournament, faces No. 2-seeded Parkway on Jan. 30 at Watauga High School.
Blowing Rock led 5-0 before Cove Creek got a foul shot from Kade Maiden. The Rockets scored the next 16 points in a run that included two 3-point baskets and a regular bucket from Wyatt Kohout and three inside baskets from Morgan Henry. Bennett added four points and Sam Nixon scored three points in the first quarter.
NWC swimming championshipsHICKORY — The Watauga swim team captured the Northwestern Conference championship by dominating the field at the Hickory YMCA on Jan. 23.
The Pioneers finished with 362 points, while second place South Caldwell was next with 235 points. Hickory was third with 233 points followed by St. Stephens with 220 points.
Watauga used overall depth and winning three relays to push past the rest of the field. The Pioneers won the 200-meter medley relay, with a team comprised of Josie Herring, Belle Temple, Greta Klein and Lindsey Williams. The team finished with a time of 2:04.69.
Watauga’s 200-relay team comprised of Kylah Jackson, Temple, Williams and Virginia St. Clair won the event with a time of 1:51.72. The Pioneers added a win in the 400-relay when the team of Lyndsey Whitehead-Price, Jackson, Nora Williams and St. Clair posted a time of 4:11.89.
The Watauga boys’ swim team took fifth in the NWC championships held at the Hickory YMCA.
Henryk Kosmala finished third in the 50-freestyle with a time of 24.09. Kosmala was also fourth in the 100-freestyle with a time of 53.88 and swam in the 200-medley relay with teammates Reid Triplett, Lewis Sellars and Levi Temple to take fifth with a time of 2:08.79.
Watauga girls’ basketballSAWMILLS — For a while, it looked like the Watauga girls’ basketball team might pitch a shutout at South Caldwell.
After a dreadfully slow start, both teams started to pick up the pace after scoring just a combined eight points in the first quarter. Watauga’s offense warmed up first and it led to a 59-54 Pioneers victory at South Caldwell’s gym on Jan. 25.
The Pioneers (12-5 5-2 NWC) completed a season sweep of South Caldwell (9-8, 1-6). Neither team looked like it packed an offense since Watauga struggled to a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. South Caldwell didn’t get on the scoreboard until Olivia Miller scored with 25.2 seconds left in the first quarter.
Watauga boys’ basketballSAWMILLS — Much has changed with the South Caldwell boys’ basketball team since the Spartans lost to Watauga on Dec. 19 by 20 points.
South Caldwell avenged that loss with a solid 59-42 home victory over the visiting Pioneers on Jan. 24. Between those games with the Pioneers, South Caldwell has beaten longtime Northwestern Conference powers Hickory and Freedom and added the Pioneers to that list after outscoring the Pioneers 20-6 in the third quarter.
Watauga (6-10, 3-4), which has dropped its last four games, trailed 27-20 at halftime after South Caldwell’s Trey Ramsey drained a 3-point basket at the buzzer than ended the half.
The basket seemed to spark the Spartans, who ambushed the Pioneers in the third quarter. Jaiden Bond’s 3-point basket was the only shot from the field the Pioneers made, while Holden Parry made one foul shot and Jackson Earnhardt made two to keep the Pioneers from finishing the quarter scoreless.
App State football
BOONE — App State head football coach Shawn Clark has tabbed college coaching veteran Tony Petersen as offensive coordinator for the Mountaineers’ nationally ranked program.
Petersen has directed some of the nation’s most exciting and prolific offenses during his 30-year college coaching career, serving as an offensive coordinator in the Big Ten, MAC, Conference USA and American prior to taking the reins of the offense in Boone.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tony and his family to App State,” Clark said in a statement. “His experience speaks for itself with the success he’s had as an offensive coordinator at several places. He is committed to a dynamic offensive attack and will help us continue to pursue championships and bowl games.”
Petersen spent the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Missouri after three-year stints coordinating successful offenses at Marshall (2010-12), Louisiana Tech (2013-15) and East Carolina (2016-18).
Caldwell returns to App State
BOONE — Title-winning App State alum and staff member Nic Cardwell is returning to the program as an offensive assistant, head football coach Shawn Clark announced Jan. 27.
Cardwell, 35, played for the Mountaineers from 2004-07 and worked seven years in various roles with App State’s football program, including the 2018 season as the tight ends coach, before following head coach Scott Satterfield to Louisville.
In 2019, with Cardwell serving as a quality control coach at Louisville, the Cardinals completed an 8-5 season with a victory against Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl. The previous year, while working with Clark on App State’s offensive staff, he helped the Mountaineers win the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game and beat Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl to cap an 11-2 season.
Ashe swimming
PILOT MOUTAIN — On Jan. 18, the Husky swim teams traveled to the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain to swim in the Conference Championship. The girls finished in third place overall while the men’s team finished sixth.
“Throughout the season we have really worked hard to get into swim shape, be able to swim multiple events, and be able to make our lineup more flexible. I thought coming into the Championship we were peaking at the right time,” coach David Koontz said.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the team of Hailey Vandergraff, Lauren Edmondson, Emma Lewis, and Alexis Blevins finished fourth.
Ashe girls’ basketball
WEST JEFFERSON — After a road loss earlier in the week, the Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team (12-5) returned home for a match-up with the Starmount Rams (5-12) Friday, Jan. 24, walking away with a 62-40 win.
The bout was the annual Hoops for Hope game, where players wore pink accessories and raised money for the Susan G. Komen foundation and breast cancer research.
Still without forward Rebekah Blair as she recovers from a hamstring injury, the Huskies were dealt another blow with the absence of guard Katie Woods, who missed the game with the flu, according to head coach Brianna Ashley.
Ashe boys’ basketball
WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys basketball team (6-11) hosted the Starmount Rams (14-5) Friday, Jan. 24, falling to one of the top teams in the conference 68-55.
Things were not looking good early for the Huskies, as the Rams started the game with a 7-0 run in just over one minute. Austin Poe stemmed the bleeding, scoring the Huskies’ first points after one-and-a-half minutes, before the two opponents traded points. Big threes from Poe and Dawson Cox got the lead within one, before a steal and score from Cox gave the Huskies the lead. After the first, the Huskies lead 16-15 after an and-one from Colby Greer.
While Ashe was able to grab a late lead, the Rams came back in full-force. Starmount dropped 27 points on the Huskies in the second quarter, while Huskies struggled to match their offensive output.
Avery girls’ basketball
Avery Lady Vikings basketball looked to build on its recent string of success with a trio of games last week, traveling to conference rivals Mitchell and Mountain Heritage, sandwiching an out-of-conference home game against Rosman.
Mitchell 66, Avery 28
LEDGER — Mitchell came out of the gates firing on all cylinders against the Big Red. MHS opened the game on a 9-0 scoring run through the game’s first three minutes, expanding its advantage to 25-2 at the end of the first quarter. A basket by Emma Wise accounted for all the Lady Vikings points in the period, while eight separate Lady Mountaineers registered into the scoring column in the frame, paced by seven points from Marley Cloer.
Rosman 61, Avery 51
NEWLAND — Two nights later, the Lady Vikings returned to the floor to host Rosman in a non-conference matchup of 1A schools.
Rosman took an early lead, stretching its advantage to 13-7 at the end of the first eight minutes of action. Cora Lee Hollifield paced Avery with a three-pointer in the quarter, with baskets from Brocco and Cantrell. Rosman countered with a pair of baskets from Lyndyn Stewart, with a three-pointer off the bench from Rebekah Partin.
Avery boys’ basketball
Mitchell 52, Avery 50
LEDGER — Avery and Mitchell played a nip-and tuck affair for much of its border battle at Mitchell on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Vikings played without the services of junior starter Troy Hoilman, who was sitting out due to injury.
Mitchell held a narrow 10-9 advantage through one quarter of play, as the Vikings defense made life difficult on the Mountaineers and prevented the home team from getting easy open looks at the basket. Avery countered offensively with the slashing ability of Marcus Milliron and the perimeter shooting of Silas Barinowski and Logan Gilliam.
Avery 78, Rosman 58
NEWLAND — Avery found itself in a tough matchup through two quarters of its home matchup on Tommy Burleson Court against the visiting Rosman Tigers, holding onto a narrow lead at halftime. The Viking offense exploded for one of its strongest halves of play this season, outscoring the Tigers 51-36 over the final two periods to cruise to a 20-point victory.
Avery wrestling
BRISTOL, Va. — The Avery Vikings wrestling team continues to perform at an elite level as it steamrolls toward the postseason, placing second out of 38 teams at the ninth annual Ed Cressel Classic Wrestling Tournament in Virginia.
Of the 10 grapplers the Big Red took to the tournament, Ethan Shell (120 pounds) and River Griffith (132 pounds) brought home tournament championships in their respective brackets, as brothers Lucas Andrews (170 pounds) and Levi Andrews (220 pounds) each finished second in their tournaments.
Jonah Hayes (126 pounds) earned a third-place finish, while teammates Tristan Adams (138 pounds), Johnathan Cable (145 pounds) and Bradley Parker (152 pounds) each reached the podium with a fifth-place finish.
