BOONE — Shawn Clark could not pass up an opportunity not only to run his own football program, but one that he was so close to.
Clark, who was an All-American offensive lineman at Appalachian State, was officially hired to be the program’s 22nd head coach, Dec. 13.
Clark, who was promoted from offensive line coach, had the boosters at the Ricks Center cheering, laughing and listening to every word. Clark was a little emotional after going through a list of friends, colleagues and family members who helped him through a career that started as a player at App State, took some turns as an assistant at other colleges, and then made its way back to Boone.
“When you coach at your alma mater, there’s something special about it,” Clark said at his press conference. “The extra hours you put in, you know you want to make your alums, your fellow teammates, everyone in App Nation proud. That’s what’s so gratifying to me, to make you guys proud.”
Clark, whose first game is Dec. 21 against Alabama-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl, has a week to get the 12-1 and Sun Belt Conference champions Mountaineers ready. He said the current assistants on staff would stay to coach the bowl game, so he won’t have to spend his first week recruiting assistant coaches and players, since this is a live week.
He had a message at the start of his press conference to the supporters of the program.
“Let’s state the obvious,” Clark said. “I have inherited a great program — a program that broke many records in the 2019 football season. (It’s) a program that has made history. A program that ended up being ranked in the top 20 in college football. It’s a program that I am proud to be a part of as a player and a coach.
“What do you expect moving forward, you may ask? I think the answer is pretty simple. You can expect a football team that holds up our winning tradition. A football team that is tough and exceeds expectations and a football team that stands together that when fulfilling its destiny, it rarely arrives alone.”
Gillin’s contract extended
BOONE — New Appalachian State head football coach Shawn Clark was not the only member of the App State athletic department to have a contract approved.
The Appalachian State Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Athletic Director Doug Gillin at their its meeting on Dec. 13. The action was taken by the board before they approved hiring Clark to be the head coach of the Mountaineers.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed at the meeting.
“I’m very thankful that the university is allowing me to stay by extending my contract,” Gillin said.
Watauga-Ashe boys’ basketball
WEST JEFFERSON — The Watauga boys’ basketball team beat Ashe County for the eighth straight time in a 63-45 game that was never close.
The game marked the return of Ashe’s Austin Poe, who was recovering from wrist surgery in recent weeks.
Jake Sears got Watauga (3-2) off the mark with a wide open 3-pointer with the first shot of the game. The basket started a scoring run that the Huskies (1-5) could not keep up with.
“Hot shooting from Jake to start, which fires this team up,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said after the game. “They love it when he goes off like that.”
Sears’ hot start helped the Pioneers jump out to a 23-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Ashe girls beat
Watauga
WEST JEFFERSON — For the first time since Nov. 21, 2016, the Watauga Pioneers girls’ basketball team (4-2) lost to the Ashe County Huskies (6-0) in a 59-53 battle Friday, Dec. 13 in West Jefferson.
The Huskies came into the game looking for their third win of the week, while Watauga was coming off of a four-game winning streak stretching back to Dec. 3.
From the outset, it was clear the game would be a tightly contested affair, with neither team able to put points on the board in the first minute. Taylor Lipford of the Pioneers opened the game’s account with a three, only to be answered by Ashe’s Hallie Treva own bucket from beyond the arc. Watauga sporadically implemented a full-court press to keep the Huskies guessing, but Ashe led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter after a pair of free-throws from Treva.
App State men’s basketball
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Seven players scored at least seven points for App State men’s basketball team, which rolled to an 81-59 victory at Howard on Dec. 15.
Appalachian State (6-4) clinched its first non-conference winning record since the 2009-10 season.
App State’s Isaac Johnson paced the with a season-high finished with a season-high 19 points on 8-of-16 (50.0 percent) shooting. He also pulled down 12 rebounds, including five offensive, and handed out and a career-high tying seven assists. It marked his third double-double of the season and 15th of his career.
Fellow Mountaineer O’Showen Williams scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds. Teammate Justin Forrest scored 13 points and Adrian Delph scored 10 for the Mountaineers.
Michigan beats App State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Appalachian State women’s basketball fell to No. 24 Michigan, 62-35, on Dec. 14 in Crisler Arena.
Haile McDonald led the way for the Mountaineers (2-6) with a career-high 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. The sophomore scored eight her points in the second half. Pre Stanley posted a season-high eight rebounds on top of nine points.
Appalachian’s offense couldn’t get a rhythm going in the game, while the Mountaineers’ defense held the 37th-best scoring offense in the country (77 ppg.) to 15 points below its season average. The 62 points by Michigan (9-1) is the fewest scored at home this season. In addition, the Mountaineers (2-6) forced 20 UM miscues, which is the second-most in a contest this season.
Avery’s Hoilman receives honor
NEWLAND — The Western Highlands Conference has released its All-Conference Football team members, as well as accolades for individual achievement on the gridiron from this past football season.
Among the individual recognitions for the 2019 season was the selection of junior quarterback Troy Hoilman as Western Highlands Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Hoilman completed 280-of-483 passes for 3,163 yards and 38 touchdowns in his junior season, averaging more than 263 yards per contest. Hoilman also ran for 321 yards and four touchdowns during the 2019 season that saw him lead the Vikings to the state 1AA football playoffs for the first time since 2016, Avery’s first home playoff game since 2013, and just Avery’s second playoff home game this decade.
Avery boys’ basketball
Last week, the Avery varsity boys’ basketball team was busy on the court with a trio of non-conference games as the team prepares to hit the home stretch of its non-conference slate.
North Wilkes 79, Avery 51
NEWLAND — In a return matchup of a game played last month in Hays, the Avery Vikings were seeking to sweep its season series with the North Wilkes Vikings, a club that Avery defeated 80-54 on the road on Nov. 20 for its first win of the 2019-20 season.
In the early going of the return contest in Viking Gym, the visitors from North Wilkes jumped out to an early double-digit lead after one quarter and nursed the margin into a 28-point win by game’s end.
Avery was held to only seven points offensively as the club was missing a pair of key components in sharpshooting guards Trent Whitelock and Marcus Milliron. North found its shooting touch early on with a pair of 3-point baskets as part of a 21-point first period. Chase Gilliam drained a three-pointer for the Big Red, but the home Vikings trailed the blue-clad visitors 21-9 after eight minutes of play.
Cloudland 56, Avery 30
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — On Dec. 20, the Vikings made the short road trip across the state line to nearby Roan Mountain for a matchup with the Cloudland Highlanders.
Cloudland jumped out to an early lead in the contest. Conner Birchfield and Hayden Shell set the tone as CHS took a 16-6 lead after the first quarter.
Silas Barinowski got hot for Avery in the second quarter, as he hit three 3-pointers, while Troy Holiman added a pair of buckets. However, the ‘Landers countered as Bentley Gilbert tallied seven points in the frame to extend the CHS lead to 12 points at the half.
East Wilkes 67, Avery 63
NEWLAND — After coming up short 59-55 in a matchup earlier this season in Ronda, the Vikings looked to manage a split in its season series against East Wilkes in non-conference play on a Friday the 13th evening.
The contest remained tight throughout before a late spurt by the Cardinals provided just enough offense to propel the visitors to a four-point win.
Tenets of the superstitious day were evident inside Viking Gym with odd occurrences taking place. The game did not begin with the traditional center jump ball, as a slam dunk during pregame warmups by Avery merited a technical foul, free throws and possession to East to start the contest.
Avery girls’ basketball North Wilkes 53, Avery 36
NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings got off to a slow start against a tall and talented North Wilkes Lady Vikings club. North outscored Avery 13-4 in the opening stanza as six different NWHS players scored in the frame. Avery managed only a Tiffany Brocco basket and free throws by Alexis Stines and Addie Beck to account for the team’s points in the frame.
As the second quarter unfolded, Avery again had difficulty putting the ball into the basket, whether by means of the North defense creating turnovers or ACHS shots not falling through the goal. Beck scored Avery’s lone bucket in the second period, as free throws from Brocco, Reagan Hughes, Beck and Marisol Guzman accounted for the remainder of Avery’s 12 first-half points.
Cloudland 54, Avery 25
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland hopped out to a quick lead and never looked back as it hosted the Lady Vikings.
Heaven Caraway scored six points in the opening eight minutes, and Cloudland saw six players score in the frame as CHS took a 19-7 lead into the second quarter. Avery saw a balanced attack in the second quarter as Emree Hoilman and Hannah Crosby hit key shots, but CHS held a 28-14 lead at the half.
The Lady ‘Landers defense wasn’t giving an inch in the third quarter.
Avery County was limited to a Hoilman bucket in the stanza. Cloudland took full advantage from its offensive end, as Gracie Freeman scored eight points in the frame and CHS added 16 points to their lead in the frame.
East Wilkes 50, Avery 41
NEWLAND — Avery saved one of its best performances of the season for its Friday the 13th matchup at home against East Wilkes.
The Lady Viking offense came out firing on all cylinders in the opening eight minutes of play. Tiffany Brocco found offensive success inside, scoring a pair of baskets and pulling down multiple rebounds in the frame. Reagan Hughes poured in three points, as did teammate Lila Cantrell, helping the Big Red to a 15-8 lead after eight minutes.
