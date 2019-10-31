BOONE — Oct. 25 was a busy day for Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle.
It started with finding out that he was selected to play in the North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl.
Castle became the second Watauga player coached by current boss Ryan Habich to be named to the team. Offensive guard Josh Headlee was also named to the team in 2017.
Castle is the third Pioneer to be named to the game in the past 12 years. Former running back Eric Breitenstein was named to the North Carolina team in 2007.
“It was really exciting for me,” Castle said. “I was originally listed as an alternate and I guess, I really don’t know what happened, but I was the next man up, so they let coach Habich know and he let me know. It’s really exciting. I’m honored to be a part of that.”
Watauga footballBOONE — Watauga’s football team didn’t need to have the ball very much to score a bunch of points against visiting McDowell on Oct. 25.
The Pioneers scored nine touchdowns and gained 649 yards in total offense in its 62-14 victory over McDowell at Jack Groce Stadium. Five of Watauga’s touchdowns went a minimum of 27 yards, including touchdown runs of 56 and 52 yards by Sebastian Best in the fourth quarter.
The verdict of the game’s result was long decided by then, but the scores were typical of the way Watauga (9-1, 5-0 Northwestern Conference) dominated the Titans (1-8, 0-5). Watauga clinched at least a tie for the NWC championship. The seniors, who were celebrating Senior Night, closed out their four-year prep careers at Watauga by never losing a regular season game at Jack Groce Stadium.
Watauga volleyballBOONE — Watauga’s volleyball team brought a veteran squad to the first round of the state 3-A playoffs Oct. 26 at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
The Pioneers also faced a team they had beaten earlier in the season when they took on visiting Statesville. As in the first meeting between the teams, Watauga, seeded fourth in the 3-A western bracket, prevailed. This time the Pioneers claimed a 25-10, 25-8, 25-9 victory over the 29th-seeded Greyhounds (5-20).
Watauga (24-0) had not played a match since Oct. 16 when they beat Hickory to cap an undefeated regular season. Watauga won its fourth-straight Northwestern Conference championship with a 12-0 record and the current senior class finished its prep career with a 54-0 NWC record.
The seniors are also 97-6 in all of their games during that four-year stretch. Watauga went into the state tournament coming off a bye in the final week of the season, which limited the Pioneers to practicing during that time.
Watauga boys’ soccerBOONE — The Watauga boys’ soccer team had the Northwestern Conference championship already wrapped up by the time visiting Freedom made the trip to Jack Groce Stadium Oct. 28.
The Pioneers played their usual game of possession of the ball for most of their 3-1 victory over Freedom, which finished their regular season. Watauga goes into the playoffs with a 15-5-1 overall record and ended the NWC season with an 11-1 mark.
Watauga finished the season with a 10-game winning streak dating back to a loss to St. Stephens on Sept. 25. The Pioneers lost that game in a penalty kick shootout that night.
A tie seemed to be a possibility with Freedom after the Patriots knotted the match 1-1 with 22:10 left in the game. The situation was particularly frustrating to the Pioneers since they had several shots either bounce off the crossbar, the goal posts or roll close to the Freedom goal.
App State footballMOBILE, Ala. — On Appalachian State’s rise to being ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, the Mountaineers have been known for having an explosive offense.
In Appalachian State’s 30-3 win over South Alabama, the Mountaineers can add a smothering defense to their resume.
Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) held South Alabama (1-7, 0-4) to just 139 yards of total offense. The Jaguars failed to convert 15 out of 16 third downs, punted 10 times and finished with just 87 yards rushing. South Alabama quarterbacks completed just 6-of-19 passes for a mere 52 yards rushing and didn’t get on the scoreboard until a Frankie Onate 37-yard field goal with 5:43 left in the game.
App State ranked No. 20 in pollsBOONE — Appalachian State’s football team continues to rise in the two major college football polls.
The Mountaineers (7-0), fresh off a 30-3 win over South Alabama, were ranked No. 20 in both the Associated Press and the Amway Coaches polls Oct. 27. The Mountaineers climbed one rung from being ranked No. 21 last week.
Appalachian State broke into the poll ranked 24th in both polls. It was the second time in two years that the Mountaineers reached the top 25. In 2018, the Mountaineers were ranked No. 25, but were beaten by Georgia Southern and dropped out of the poll the following week.
Time set for App State vs. USCBOONE — The Southeastern Conference announced Oct. 28 that Appalachian State’s game at South Carolina will be played at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Columbia, S.C. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The Mountaineers (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt), ranked No. 20 in the AP and Amway Coaches polls, take on Georgia Southern on Oct. 31 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Up next for the Mountaineers is South Carolina, which is 3-5 this season, 2-4 in the SEC. The Gamecocks upset then No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in overtime on Oct. 12, but have lost their last two games, including a 41-21 setback to Tennessee on Oct. 26.
Ashe County footballWEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies football team (5-4) could not hold on to their big lead against the East Wilkes Cardinals (4-5) Friday, Oct. 25 at home, ultimately costing them their control over the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. East Wilkes overcame a large deficit to beat the Huskies 43-42.
From the outset of the game, overcast skies and a light drizzle put those in attendance on alert of potential weather issues, also making the playing surface and ball slick. Apart from the weather, the Huskies also had to deal with the absence of bruising running back Timothy Peterson, who was still out with an ankle injury suffered against Elkin Oct. 4.
The Huskies offense did not seem fazed by the weather on their first drive, marching down the field with ease. They capped it off with a three-yard run from Boen Crouse, who glided his way into the endzone for the first score of the night.
Avery footballNEWLAND — Entering its Homecoming matchup last week, the Avery Vikings looked to snap a 13-year losing skid to the Polk County Wolverines.
The teams battled through a rain-soaked contest at MacDonald Stadium, still managing to combine for 63 points on the scoreboard despite the elements. In the end, however, a handful of key plays turned the tide in the visitors’ favor, as Polk escaped Newland with a narrow 35-28 win.
Avery continued to show its mettle defensively throughout the contest, registering a trio of sacks on Polk quarterback Bryce Jergenson, while Avery signal caller Troy Hoilman fired the pigskin through the steady rain for 295 yards on 28-of-53 passing with a pair of touchdowns, while also adding a touchdown running the football.
Lucas Andrews led the Vikings defensively with 18 total tackles, with 14 tackles each by Jesse Jones and Levi Andrews and 11 tackles each from Hunter Jameson and Jonas Bowman.
VolleyballAvery Volleyball was unable to continue the 2019 season after dropping a 3-0 decision to Lincoln Charter in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.
The 27th-seeded Lady Vikings were unable to edge by the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. Avery finishes the season with a 5-12 mark.
Cross-CountryBoth the Avery boys and girls cross country teams finished third overall last week at the Western Highlands Conference Championships at Montreat College, finishing just behind Polk and Owen, but ahead of Mitchell, Mountain Heritage and Madison.
Ethan Shell finishing in eighth place overall in the boys race, while teammate Josie Naumowich placed fifth to earn All-Conference honors.
Boys Soccer
The Vikings soccer came up short in a pair of Western Highlands Conference games.
Avery dropped a 6-1 decision to Polk County on Oct. 21, while the Vikings dropped a 5-0 decision at Owen on Oct. 23. Avery closed its regular season on Oct. 28 against Mitchell.
JV Football
Avery was unable to get anything going against Polk County as the Wolverines rolled to a 59-0 win in Columbus on Oct. 24.
The Vikings saw Polk jump out to a 7-0 lead on the first offensive play of the game, and increased the lead to 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Avery continued to battle but was unable to get into the end zone. Polk led 43-0 at the half.
