KERNERSVILLE — Watauga senior Avery Cannon thought the pace at the start of the 3-A state championship cross-country race was a bit slow.
So, Cannon took matters into his own hands by shooting out to a big early lead and pulling away from the rest of the field. The pack could never catch Cannon, and he brought a state 3-A championship back to Watauga after finishing first in the meet held in Kernersville.
Cannon finished with a time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds. He easily beat second place Jake Toomey, a senior from Weddington who finished with a time of 15:51.98.
Mount Tabor’s Jacob Gallant, another senior, was third with a time of 16:04.22.
“It was an amazing race,” Watauga coach Randy McDonough said. “He went out with them for the first quarter mile and sort of figured out they were going too slow for what he needed to do. He feels like he doesn’t want a sprint to the finish, so he took off.”
All-NWC cross-countryHICKORY — The All-Northwestern Conference cross-country teams were officially announced Nov. 9.
Sophia Ritter was named the Runner of the Year. She won the conference championship. Ritter is joined Sidra Miller, Sullivan McAulay, Riley Fowler, Sophie Beach, Olivia McAnulty, Rebecca Anderson, Lena Miller, Isabelle-Broman-fulks, Kate Tuberty, Brianna Anderson and Ella Triplett were all named all-conference.
Watauga coach Randy McDonough was named Coach of the Year. Watauga won the conference meet with a perfect score of 15 points.
App State footballCOLUMBIA, S.C. —Going into the 2019 season, Appalachian State had not beaten a Power Five conference team since its iconic victory over Michigan.
The Mountaineers made it two straight victories against Power Five opponents this season with its 20-15 victory at South Carolina Nov. 9 in front of a Williams-Brice Stadium crowd of 80,849 fans, with many dressed in black and gold.
The Mountaineers survived a furious final drive undertaken by South Carolina until a final Ryan Hilinski pass to standout and wide-open receiver Bryan Edwards was out of the end zone and was ruled incomplete.
The Mountaineers (8-1) made South Carolina (4-6) their second Power Five victim this year. App State beat North Carolina 34-31, Sept. 21 on a blocked field goal on the final play of the game to preserve the win.
Appalachian State was also coming off a 24-21 home loss to Sun Belt East Division rival Georgia Southern on Oct. 31, but received good news that the Eagles lost to Troy earlier in the night. Georgia State also lost, giving each team two Sun Belt Conference losses and App State first place division.
Appalachian State has a chance to hand Georgia State another loss when the Mountaineers travel to Atlanta to face the Panthers on Nov. 16.
Watauga footballRALEIGH — The Watauga football team was seeded second in the 3-AA western bracket and will face 15th-seeded Cuthbertson in the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 15 at Jack Groce Stadium.
A familiar face to the Watauga football program will be walking the Cuthbertson sideline. Trey Kavanaugh, a former Watauga receiver, and grandson of former Appalachian State head football Jerry Moore, is the head coach of Cuthbertson.
Watauga soccerBOONE — When the Watauga boys’ soccer team hosted Marvin Ridge in the second round of the state 3-A playoffs, Pioneers coach Josh Honeycutt walked away very impressed with the Mavericks.
Watauga claimed a 2-0 win over Marvin Ridge on Nov. 9 and continued to the third round of the playoffs. The Pioneers (17-5-1), winners of 15 of its last 16 matches and 11 straight, host Statesville at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Jack Groce Stadium.
“They were the best team I’ve ever coached against in the three years I’ve been doing this,” Honeycutt said about Marvin Ridge. “That’s not a terribly long time compared to other coaches, but in the three years I’ve coached they were by far the best team that we’ve played against.”
David Sprague scored the first goal for the Pioneers, giving Watauga a 1-0 halftime lead. Marvin Ridge’s goalkeeper tried to take the ball away from Sprague, missed, and Sprague knocked the ball into the goal. Ruben Nelson scored the Pioneers’ second goal on a penalty kick, which was in the second half.
Ashe County soccerWEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys’ soccer team (12-10, 11-3 MVAC) saw their season end in a 2-1 playoff upset Wednesday, Nov. 6 at home against the Carver Yellowjackets (9-9-1, 7-7 WPAC) in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.
The seventh-seeded Huskies went into the game on the back of a two-game losing streak, but were looking to start over now that the playoffs began. The 26th-seeded Yellowjackets finished their season with six wins in their final 10 games.
Both teams did not only have their opponent on the field, but a common one all around it. Temperatures in the low 30s meant players were not just running for the ball, but also for warmth.
Avery footballNEWLAND — With its highest win total since 2014, the Avery Vikings (5-6) enter the NCHSAA 1-AA state football playoffs with a No. 8 seed, good enough to play host to the No. 9-seeded Starmount Rams (5-6).
The Vikings managed only one Western Highlands Conference win following a 4-2 start in non-conference play this season, but were competitive in several of its WHC matchups, including a tussle in October with eventual conference champion Mountain Heritage.
Avery hosts its first state playoff game since 2013 on Friday, Nov. 15, and takes on an opponent it has not faced since the state 2A playoffs in November 1988 in the Starmount Rams.
