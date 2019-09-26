CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina went into its home game with Appalachian State as a slight favorite. Just don’t tell Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz that the Mountaineers’ 34-31 victory at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 21 is an upset.
Appalachian State claimed a 34-24 lead in the fourth quarter and then after North Carolina answered with a touchdown, the Tar Heels tried a 57-yard field goal with five seconds left in the game looking for a tie.
But App State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither got a hand on the kick and kept it from approaching the uprights, which sent the App State players on the field in celebration.
“We talked all week that it wasn’t going to be an upset,” Drinkwitz said. “We belonged on that football field and we were going to prove it. We went in with that mentality that we were going to win the game.”
Appalachian State beat a Power Five conference team for the first time since the Mountaineers beat Michigan 34-32 in the first game of the 2007 season. The Mountaineers, as they did at Michigan, got off to a slow start when Michael Carter returned the opening kickoff 75 yards to the App State 21-yard line.
Tar Heels freshman quarterback Sam Howell, who has led comebacks against Miami and South Carolina this season, found Dazz Newsome for a touchdown to give North Carolina a 7-0 lead with just 17 seconds ticked off the clock.
But Appalachian State, which finished the game with 385 total yards, kicked two straight field goals and then stunned the Kenan Stadium crowd when Demetrius Taylor sacked and then forced a Howell fumble. Taylor then scooped the ball and raced 20 yards for a touchdown, giving the Mountaineers a 13-7 lead they would never give back.
Wofford's football program made sure on Sept. 21 that no other football player who dons a uniform for the Terriers will wear No. 7.
The last player to wear No. 7 for Wofford, former Watauga standout Eric Breitenstein, will always be the last Terrier to wear the number. The Wofford athletic department made it official in a ceremony at halftime of Wofford’s game against visiting Gardner-Webb.
Breitenstein is the third Wofford football player to have his jersey retired. Former quarterback Shawn Graves, who wore No. 1, and former receiver and former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson had his No. 51 retired.
“It’s crazy to think about,” Breitenstein said. “You don’t think about when you first suit up that something like this is going to happen. You’re always playing to win and you’re playing to help your teammates out and then when it all comes together and something like this happens, it is pretty special.”
Watauga 42, Ashbrook 14
BOONE — The Watauga football team watched helplessly when two-time All-Northwestern Conference running back Bryce Satterfield was helped off the field in the Pioneers’ Sept. 13 game because of two torn knee ligaments.
There was nothing helpless about Watauga’s offense in its 42-14 pasting of visiting Gastonia Ashbrook Sept. 20 at Jack Groce Stadium. The Pioneers’ offense rolled up 492 yards of total offense, 439 of them on the ground, and led the Greenwave (0-4) by no less than two touchdowns the entire game.
Watauga improved to 4-1 in the non-conference stretch of its season and opens NWC play Sept. 27 at home against South Caldwell.
Satterfield, who tore his MCL and ACL against Wilkes Central Sept. 13 while covering a kickoff, is out for the season. His primary replacement at running back, Jake Watson, got off to a good start filling in by gaining 112 yards on 14 carries, which works out to 8.0 yards per carry.
Watauga volleyball
TAYLORSVILLE — Watauga volleyball coach Kris Hagaman had a little surprise for her players following the visiting Pioneers’ 25-11, 25-12, 25-19 win over Alexander Central on Sept. 18 at Alexander High School.
The win gave Hagaman, who has been the head coach of the Pioneers for the past 10 years, her 200th victory as the Watauga head coach. The win also leaves the Pioneers with an overall record of 12-0 and leaves them in first place of the Northwestern Conference with a 5-0 mark. Watauga won its 42nd straight regular season match and its 48th straight NWC match.
The Pioneers added a victory over visiting Hickory to claim first place for themselves.
Watauga boys’ soccer
BOONE — Watauga’s rivalry with Hickory in boys’ soccer took its latest step Sept. 23 when Watauga took a 2-1 victory over the Red Tornadoes at Jack Groce Stadium.
Watauga stayed in first place in the Northwestern Conference with a 3-0 league record, 6-4-1 overall. The Pioneers face St. Stephens (3-3-2, 2-0 NWC), the other team that is unbeaten in the NWC, at St. Stephens Sept. 25.
Hickory (7-7-3, 2-1) slipped into second place.
Watauga tied Hickory for the 2018 regular-season championship, and then beat the Red Tornadoes in an extra game played to determine which program would get the NWC’s top seed in the state 3-A playoffs. That game was played at South Caldwell.
Watauga girls’ tennis
BOONE — The Watauga girls’ tennis team continued its run through the Northwestern Conference with a 9-0 victory over visiting McDowell at Watauga’s courts Sept. 23.
Five of Watauga’s six singles players, Jayden Kadyk, Alaina Muse, Madison Ogden, Jullian Russert and Carolina Davidson, won by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Watauga No. 2-seeded player Amira Younce beat Madi Smith 6-0, 6-4.
Ashe volleyball
WEST JEFFERSON — Although the Huskies volleyball team may have ended last week with two losses, the final results do very little in telling the full story.
For the week of Sept. 16, the Huskies faced two conference opponents — one on the road, and one at home. The first match of the week on Tuesday, Sept. 17, was against Wilkes Central, where the Huskies ultimately were defeated by a score of 1-3, but the match was much closer than the overall score reveals.
Ashe arrived at Wilkes Central eager to add another win to its 8-1 record. In the first set, Ashe tacked on 25 points for Wilkes Central’s 16, ending the set with an early win.
Ashe tennis
WEST JEFFERSON — After a week without its No. 1 player, the Huskies women’s tennis team welcomed back No. 1-seeded Elizabeth Wallace Thursday, Sept. 19, for a match on the road against North Wilkes.
The match against North Wilkes followed a hardfought defeat against Elkin at home, Tuesday, Sept. 17, where the Huskies fell by a score of 5-4.
Ashe boys’ soccer
WEST JEFFERSON — After dominating Elkin on the road 8-1 Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Ashe County Huskies (3-6) returned to West Jefferson for their third game in four days, losing 5-0 to the 11-0 Mount Airy Granite Bears Thursday, Sept. 19.
The conference foes faced off earlier in the season, with Mount Airy handing the Huskies a 1-0 loss on the road.
Despite the differences in records, the game was looking to be even for most of the first half. The Granite Bears got pressure early, but could not put their shots on target, while Ashe struggled to get enough good looks at Mount Airy’s net.
Avery football
NEWLAND — Friday the 13th is generally deemed a day connected with bad fortune. Don’t tell that to the Avery Vikings football team, as the Big Red pummeled the visiting North Wilkes Vikings with its air assault to the tune of 42 first-half points before inclement weather at halftime forced the remainder of the game at MacDonald Stadium to be cancelled.
The 42-7 win improved Avery to 3-1 overall this season, eclipsing its win total of 2018 with seven regular-season games left on the schedule.
Leading the offensive charge continues to be Avery junior signal-caller Troy Hoilman, who completed 16 of 27 passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns. Hoilman through four games has thrown for 18 touchdowns and is yet to throw an interception in the 2019 season.
Despite playing without injured top yardage receiver Ty Smith, the Vikings failed to miss a beat. Freshman Chad Giarrusso hauled in three touchdown passes and four passes overall for 89 yards, while teammate Jonas Bowman caught four passes for 71 yards and Jesse Jones caught two passes, both for touchdowns.
Avery girls’ volleyball
Avery girls volleyball played an away match at Mountain Heritage at Burnsville on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Vikings fought hard and ended up winning the third set, 25-16. Avery hoped the momentum would carry over into the fourth set but the team ended up falling in the fourth set, coming up short three sets to one.
The next game for the Vikings took place on Tuesday, Sept. 24, against Polk County High School. Avery will also play Owen at home in a conference match on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Avery boys’ soccer
The Vikings boys soccer team took to the pitch against Providence Academy on Sept. 6 and ended the match tied at 1-1. Avery and Providence squared off in a rematch on September 23 in Newland and will travel to Mountain Heritage on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Avery girls’ golf
Girls golf prepares for two tournaments this week, the first taking place at Sugar Mountain on Monday, Sept. 23. The next time the Vikings take to the course will be at Mount Mitchell Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
