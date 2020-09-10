BOONE — College athletics in Boone officially begins Sept. 10 at Appalachian State.
App State’s women’s soccer team kicks off the 2020-21 athletic season with a home showdown at 4 p.m. with visiting Pitt at Appalachian Soccer Stadium in the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. Three days later, Pitt challenges Appalachian State a second time with another game Sept. 13.
Appalachian State opens its 2020 season with five home matches in six games, all in September. The Mountaineers, who are coming off a 5-10-3 season in 2019, also host Georgia State on Sept. 17 and Sept. 25 at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
App State’s athletic programs are undergoing serious changes while playing at home. The football, volleyball, cross-country and women’s soccer teams will be playing all of their September home events without a live crowd in attendance. The decision to keep the crowds away was brought on to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The women’s soccer team is the first App State program that will play in those conditions.
“The girls are excited to play,” App State coach Sarah Strickland said. “They obviously would rather play in front of fans, but we are grateful for the opportunity to play.”
Appalachian, which also finished 2-6-2 in the Sun Belt Conference in 2019, scored just 23 goals last season, an average of 1.28 per game. Ironically, the Mountaineers allowed just 23 goals in 2019. Senior Ava Dawson returns as the team’s leading scorer with five goals last season and fellow senior Kristin Brown returns after handing out a team-high seven assists.
The players have had to hold practice sessions and abide with regulations regarding COVID-19 while preparing for the season.
“They’re healthy and it’s been a huge positive that we have been able to keep our kids healthy,” Strickland said. “I feel like the girls are just excited for the opportunity to play,” Strickland said. “Usually we get some exhibitions and we didn’t have that opportunity this year, but to play a high-level opponent will let us see where we’re at and to see what we can do and that’s everybody’s mindset.”
