BOONE — When Shawn Clark led the Appalachian State Mountaineers into their upcoming spring practice schedule it will be as the team’s head coach.
Spring practice is one of the biggest milestones for any first-year head coach. The players will be wearing helmets and shoulder pads on the football field instead of working out in the weight room.
There will be players and coaches doing what Clark asks on the field instead of in a film room or talking with incoming recruits.
Clark is in charge — of all decisions.
Clark used his sense of humor to break the ice with local media on Feb. 18 at the first press conference he’s held after replacing 2019 coach Eli Drinkwitz, who moved on to Missouri. Clark brought a staple of a Drinkwitz press conference only bigger: a large plastic Diet Mountain Dew bottle.
Drinkwitz rarely held a press conference without a can of Diet Mountain Dew.
“Well-played coach,” one of the writers said.
Clark, after enjoying some give-and-take with the media, got to his press conference and said it feels good to get spring practice started.
“I look forward to getting spring practice started today,” Clark said. “It’s been a long two months getting a staff put together, implementing a new offense and that’s what I’m looking forward to. We want to build our own 2020 football team and establish our own identity.”
App State baseballBOILING SPRINGS — A four-run fourth inning and a dominant debut from junior Quinton Martinez powered App State baseball to its first win of the 2020 season. The 10-1 victory over Gardner-Webb on Feb. 16 also marked the 1,200th victory in program history.
After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, the Mountaineers pushed four runs across in the fourth to take a commanding 5-0 lead. App State (1-2) then tacked on five more runs in the eighth to extend its lead to 10-1.
“Really proud of our team today to come out and salvage the weekend,” head coach Kermit Smith said. “Our arms, who all had their first outings as Mountaineers, threw extremely well, and I thought we played good defense.”
In the fourth, senior Robbie Young opened the inning with a single into right center. Junior Andrew Greckel walked before sophomore Hayden Cross played small ball to load the bases.
Cross dropped down a bunt single that stayed fair down the third-base line, giving App State three runners on with no outs. Junior Jack Lipson then doubled to left field with one out to score Greckel and Cross.
App State softballORLANDO, Fla. — The App State softball team ended its weekend in Florida undefeated, finishing with a 2-0 win over Bethune-Cookman to improve to 5-0. This is the second straight season the Mountaineers have swept a weekend tournament, sweeping the Holy City Showdown a season ago.
Senior Kenzie Longanecker threw her second shutout of the weekend, going the distance and allowing only three hits and one walk. She moves to 2-2 on the year.
App State women’s basketballBOONE — The Troy women’s basketball team went into its game at Appalachian State on Feb. 15 having scored 124 points in a win at Coastal Carolina just two days earlier.
Appalachian State coach Angel Elderkin knew she had to do something to slow Troy’s offense down, so she came up with a plan to have the Mountaineers take their time with the ball by working for a good shot and not getting into a running game with the Trojans.
The plan worked during the first quarter. But Troy adjusted and went to a full-court press on the Mountaineers in the second quarter.
The result led to the Trojans increasing the tempo of the game and eventually leading to Troy taking an 81-61 victory at the Holmes Center.
App State men’s basketballSTATESBORO, Ga. – Appalachian State center Isaac Johnson scored the 1,000th point of his career and the Mountaineers erased a 10-point second half deficit in a 62-57 win at Georgia Southern on Feb. 15.
Johnson becomes the 34th player in the program’s history to reach 1,000 career points. Early in the second half, he took a pass at half court and drove down the lane for a dunk for his milestone point with 16:50 left in the game.
Johnson recorded his fifth double-double of the season by finishing with 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
App State guard Adrian Delph scored a career-high 21 points, topping his previous high of 19 points set twice this season. Fellow guard O’Showen Williams reached double figures for the fifth straight game with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and a game-high six assists.
Avery boys’ basketball Mitchell 110, Avery 106 (4 OT)
NEWLAND — In one of the wildest and most seesaw affairs seen in Viking Gym, the Vikings and rival Mitchell Mountaineers played a memorable matchup that featured a 50-point performance by Avery junior Silas Barinowski, a combined 80 points by the teams in the overtime sessions alone, and unlikely heroes on both teams forcing extra basketball with clutch shots.
Prior to the game, the Vikings paid tribute to its pair of senior players, Jonas Bowman and Jesse Jones, for their contributions to the AHS program. As for the game itself, seven combined players fouled out by the end of the matchup, and the squads combined to sink 21 three-pointers, with Avery making 15 of the triples.
Avery 63, Polk 59 (OT)NEWLAND — Less than 24 hours after one of the longest basketball games in conference history, the Vikings returned to the hardwood to host the Polk Wolverines to close the regular season schedule. Showing grit and heart, the Big Red dug deep within and found the necessary determination and execution to pull out a four-point overtime win.
Avery trailed 15-12 after one quarter, as Bowman and Gilliam scored nine of the Viking points. As the second quarter unfolded, the Vikings outscored the Wolverines 16-10 to take a 28-25 halftime lead. Barinowski scored five in the frame, while Dominique Carson scored six points in the half to lead Polk.
Avery girls’ basketballThe Avery Lady Vikings closed out its regular season schedule with a pair of pivotal 1A conference home games, a Feb. 10 matchup with neighboring Mitchell for Senior Night and a Feb. 11 makeup game against Polk County.
Although the Big Red was on the short end of the scoreboard in both contests, the Lady Vikings managed to survive and advance in a Western Highlands Conference opening-round matchup on Friday, Feb. 14, in Swannanoa, defeating the Owen Warlassies in overtime.
Mitchell 57, Avery 36NEWLAND — Avery hosted the Lady Mountaineers for Senior Night and honored its four senior players, Tiffany Brocco, Lila Cantrell, Hannah Crosby and Brooke Ingham, and senior student assistant Caroline Laws for their contributions to the Lady Viking basketball program.
Avery opened the game with by scoring seven of the game’s first 10 points. Junior Reagan Hughes sank a three-pointer, with baskets from Brocco and Addie Beck in the period. Mitchell countered offensively with six points from Marley Cloer, with a pair of baskets by teammate Hannah McMahan that pushed the Lady Mountaineers to a narrow 10-8 lead at the end of one period.
Polk 60, Avery 36NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings looked to bounce back from its loss the previous evening when it hosted the Polk Lady Wolverines.
Avery did most of its scoring through the first eight minutes via the free-throw line, as it sank six shots from the charity stripe in the opening stanza. Polk countered with the offensive prowess of Olivia Overholt, who poured in 13 of the Lady Wolverines’ 16 first-quarter points, helping the visitors to a six-point lead after one quarter of play.
Ashe County middle school basketball
WARRENSVILLE — The Ashe County Middle School basketball teams celebrated a successful end of the season on Feb. 11 with one team taking home the championship and several players receiving recognition.
According to Athletic Director Mitchell Mash, the eighth-grade girls basketball team defeated East Wilkes Middle School by a score of 37-25 to win the Blue Ridge Middle School Athletic Conference tournament championship.
Macie Miller and Abigail Jones were selected to the All-Tournament team with Jones also being selected as Most Outstanding Player.
Bryce Little was selected to the eighth-grade boy’s All-Tournament team and Ally Greer was selected to the seventh-grade girl’s All-Tournament team.
