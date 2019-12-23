NEW ORLEANS — No. 20 Appalachian State found itself in an unusual position in the New Orleans Bowl — down by two touchdowns.
Alabama-Birmingham took a 14-point lead by scoring two touchdowns on eight plays in the first quarter. Appalachian State regrouped and answered by scoring 31 of the game’s next 34 points.
It was enough scoring for the Mountaineers to claim a 31-17 victory in the Superdome on Dec. 21. App State closed the season with a 13-1 overall record and its fifth-straight bowl victory.
The scores helped new head coach Shawn Clark capture his first victory in charge of the program. Clark was promoted from offensive line coach to be head coach after Eli Drinkwitz was hired to be the new head coach at Missouri.
App State’s offense shook off a slow start to rush for 261 yards compared to just 40 for UAB. App State’s offense also rolled up 403 total yards, but the Mountaineers were slowed by committing 11 penalties for 130 yards in losses.
The Mountaineers made up for their slow start by setting Sun Belt Conference season records by scoring 543 points and 73 touchdowns in 2019.
Quarterback Zac Thomas tossed two touchdown passes to receiver Thomas Hennigan, and Darrynton Evans gave the Mountaineers a 17-14 lead, their first of the game, by scooping a Thomas fumble on a fourth-down sneak and racing 31 yards for a touchdown.
Individually, Evans finished with 157 yards rushing against the Blazers (9-5) and Thomas connected on 13-of-24 passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Defensively, linebacker Jordan Fehr collected 11 tackles and an Elijah Diarrassouba sack inside the UAB 1-yard line that nearly went for a safety.
Diarrassouba’s sack of Johnston was one of five the Mountaineers collected.
App State men’s basketball
TROY, Ala. — App State men's basketball overcame a 12-point second half deficit in a 70-65 win at Troy on Dec. 21.
The Trojans (5-8, 1-1 SBC) opened a 61-49 lead with 13:18 left to play in the game. From there, App State (8-4, 2-0) held Troy without a point for an 8:43 span, scoring 12 points in the process to tie the game at 61-61.
Troy answered with a pair of free throws, but the Mountaineers tied the score at 63-63 on a layup from O’Showen Williams with 3:52 to play.
The Trojans came right back with a basket to take the lead back at 65-63, but from there, it was all Mountaineers. Isaac Johnson tied the game at 65-65 with a jumper at the 2:28 mark of the second half, and Justin Forrest gave App State the lead with a 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining.
Troy could get nothing going and the Mountaineers got free throws from Hunter Seacat and Johnson down the stretch to cap the victory.
Forrest earns awards
BOONE — After leading App State men's basketball to a pair of Sun Belt road victories, junior guard Justin Forrest has been recognized for his performance on the court this weekend with three Player of the Week awards.
Forrest was named the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week. The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball
Forrest was named Sun Belt Player of the Week by the conference. It marks the second time the junior guard has earned the honor from the Sun Belt, also winning the award during the 2017-18 season.
He also was tabbed as the Sun Belt Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.
Forrest put together a pair of strong performances, helping the Mountaineers defeat South Alabama 81-71 on Thursday and Troy 70-65 on Saturday. In those two games, he averaged 28.5 points on 54.3 percent (19-of-35) shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals.
In App State’s win against South Alabama on Dec. 19, Forrest poured in a season-high 32 points on 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) shooting, while adding four rebounds, a career-high tying six assists and a career-high tying four steals.
He followed that up with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in App State's come-from-behind victory at Troy on Dec. 31.
Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG. S.C. — Anderson Castle took plenty of snaps while playing quarterback for Watauga.
He gained plenty of yards, 2,212 of them to be exact, and scored 36 touchdowns for the Pioneers this season. Watauga also went 13-2 in 2019 and reached the fourth round of the state 3-AA playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Weddington.
Castle was rewarded with a spot on the North Carolina Shrine Bowl team. He was on the field during several plays in the game, including playing slotback, holding for place kicks and playing on the kickoff return team.
He played six plays at quarterback and got the Tar Heels a first down on one of the drives. Overall, Castle gained eight yards rushing on two carries and caught one pass for seven yards.
Despite Castle’s and is teammates’ efforts, South Carolina scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 28-17 win at Gibbs Stadium on the Wofford College campus on Dec. 21.
But Castle recognized that the game is the final part of an eye-opening week that included a visit to Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, S.C.
The visit was a strong indicator to Castle that the players were in Spartanburg to do more than play football. Seeing the children who are there was something that Castle will remember for a long time.
“That was a really good experience,” Castle said. “Everyone on the team realized this wasn’t really for us. It’s really a game for those kids at the hospital. It was an eye-opening experience and it was really fun.”
Watauga girls’ basketball
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Seldom is a team with four returning starters considered young, but East Surry is the rare exception.
The two returning upperclassmen, Morgan Smith and Dasia Lambert, make up half of the team’s junior and senior classes. The remaining 10 members of the Cardinals’ varsity squad are two seniors that didn’t play last year, five sophomores and three freshmen.
Opposite East Surry were the experienced Watauga Pioneers. Watauga’s five seniors combined for 30 of the team’s 49 points scored against East Surry. The Cardinals nearly mounted a comeback late in the game by outscoring the Pioneers 16-9 in the fourth quarter.
Watauga’s foul shooting in crunch time allowed the Pioneers to to win their fifth game of the year 49-38.
But the Cardinals didn’t have an answer for Watauga senior Brooke Byrd, who scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the opening period.
Rebekah Farthing finished with 10 points, while Kendall Reece scored seven. Chelsi Hodges and Taylor Lipford each scored six points for the Pioneers.
Watauga boys’ basketball
East Surry beat visiting Watauga 51-40 in the Cardinal’s season opener.
The Cardinals led 17-12 as the second half began. The Pioneers were held without a two-point field goal from the 6:22 mark in the second quarter to the 5:00 mark of the third. The only Watauga points in that span came from a Jake Sears 3-pointer.
Sears ended up leading Watauga in scoring with 12 points. Luke Robbins added 12 points for the Pioneers.
Avery boys’ basketball
NEWLAND — Avery varsity boys basketball fell behind by double figures at halftime in its non-conference rematch on Friday, Dec. 20, against the Cloudland Highlanders, but rallied to tie the game late in the third quarter.
A 32-17 scoring margin in favor of the visiting ‘Landers over the final 10:46 of the contest proved too much for the Big Red to overcome, however, as the Vikings fell 70-55, dropping to 2-7 overall for the season.
The teams played through a nip-and-tuck first eight minutes of action. Conner Birchfield set the pace for the ‘Landers with multiple floating shots in the lane that equated to six first-period points.
Avery countered with patience of offense, in addition to finding open players who were white hot in shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.
Avery girls’ basketball
NEWLAND — In a recurring theme for the Avery girls’ basketball tea during the non-conference portion of its 2019-20 season, the Vikings dealt with an offensive drought. Despite a defensive performance that held a potent Cloudland offense to only 41 points in the contest, the Big Red offense could only muster 15 points, including only four made baskets for the entire contest, in a 41-15 loss to the visiting Lady ‘Landers at Viking Gym on Friday, Dec. 20.
Reagan Hughes led the Big Red with five points, including the team’s only made three-point shot in the closing seconds of the first half. Lila Cantrell and Hannah Crosby chipped in with four points each, with a pair of free throws by Emree Hoilman.
Cloudland had a pair of players reach double figures scoring, led by 12 points by Jasmine Birchfield and 10 points from Gracie Freeman. Kaylen Fields pitched in with nine points.
Ashe boys’ basketball
WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys basketball team snapped their three-game losing streak Friday, Dec. 20 at home with a dominate 75-39 win over the Mitchell Mountaineers.
The Ashe offense looked good early, but blew the doors off the game with a 13-3 run over two-and-a-half minutes in the first quarter. That offensive explosion helped the Huskies to a 28-11 lead after one quarter.
While the Huskies (2-5) kept scoring, their defense smothered the Mountaineers (0-3), not allowing them to sniff an open look. Players like Nate Lee repeatedly came away with turnovers which Ashe converted to buckets. Lee and the Huskies used this to lead 54-22 at the half.
Ashe girls’ basketball
The Ashe girls basketball team (6-1) will look to rebound from their first loss of the season, a 52-37 drubbing at the hands of the Mitchell Mountaineers (3-1) Friday, Dec. 20.
Head coach Brianna Ashley said the team had to cut out unforced errors and clean up their offensive possessions to get back to the form that saw them start the season 6-0. Ashe will play North Surry (1-6) at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 and then North Stokes (1-7) at the same time the following day.
