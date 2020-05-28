BOONE — In response to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to position App State Athletics for future success, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced May 26 that the department is reducing its operating budget and discontinuing the varsity sports of men’s soccer, men’s tennis and men’s indoor track & field.
Effective immediately, the three sports are being discontinued following a detailed review of the university’s sport offerings and the longterm budget implications of supporting the current number of student-athletes. The decision was supported Tuesday by Chancellor Sheri Everts and the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees.
“This is a very difficult day for the entire App Family,” Gillin said in a statement. “Our mission is to guide and support our student-athletes in their quest for excellence academically, athletically and socially. After careful and thoughtful review, we determined that we could no longer sustain 20 program offerings in a fiscally responsible manner. Since the move to FBS, App State has sponsored the most sports in the Sun Belt and among the most in the Group of Five. This will bring us in line with most of our peer institutions.
Prep athletics
RALEIGH — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association decided to extend its dead period that was originally to end June 1 until June 15.
Que Tucker, the Commissioner of the NCHSAA, said the Board of Directors’ decision was made May 26 to extend the dead period.
“The Board of Directors also directed its staff and the NCHSAA advisory board committee to work with the board in the coming weeks to finalize the plans for Phase 2 of the NCHSAA return to athletic activities,” Tucker said on a Zoom call. “These plans are already in the works, but as more information is learned about the virus, how it spreads and how that spread can be limited, precautions are being added and revised to insure that we are doing all we can from a health and safety perspective to limit the spread of the virus.”
App State football
DALEVILLE, Va. — Appalachian State’s football team picked up another offensive lineman in its 2021 recruiting class when the Mountaineers received a commitment from Troy Everett.
According to 247Sports, Everett, who attends Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Va., chose Appalachian State over Virginia Tech.
Dailville finished 14-1 last season and the runner-up for Virginia’s Class 3 state championship. He joins Lord Botetort teammate Colston Powers, who also committed to Appalachian State’s 2021 recruiting class.
Appalachian State also has received commitments from guard Jaden Lindsay and South Carolina tackle Jayden Ramsey.
App State athletics
CHARLOTTE — The specially branded NASCAR Xfinity Series car driven by Kyle Busch produced a familiar finishing position for App State: first place.
The Black and Gold No. 54 car featuring App State logos as well as a congratulatory message for App State’s graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 made a dramatic last-lap pass and crossed the finish line first Monday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, giving Busch a win in the Alsco 300.
Holding the checkered flag during his on-track interview with FS1, Busch delivered another message to App State’s recent graduates and even referenced the historic upset of Michigan from 2007.
“I want to wish the 2020 class from App State congratulations on getting their diplomas this year,” Busch said. “Obviously, it’s a little different, I know, but hopefully this lifts your spirits a little bit anyways. We won for you. We took all the rest of the Big Houses down tonight, so it was pretty cool to score a win here in Charlotte.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.