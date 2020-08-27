BOONE — Appalachian State’s football team resumed practice this week after the university on Aug. 18 reported a cluster of 11 active COVID-19 cases associated with the team.
The cluster, which included seven students and four staff, had decreased to five active cases by Friday, Aug. 21, and three active cases by Monday, Aug. 24, according to Melissa Bracey, spokesperson for AppHealthCare, the regional public health department.
Bracey said on Aug. 18 that to date, “We can confirm there are 34 individuals, consisting of 30 athletes and 4 staff, associated with App State’s football team who have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.”
App State’s football team began a phased return of athletes to campus in June for limited workouts in small groups.
“They have implemented infection control measures and testing protocols for players and staff to be tested frequently since June,” Bracey said. “All of these measures support our surveillance efforts to identify cases early.”
A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiological linkage between cases.
AppHealthCare made contact with the individuals and instructed them to recover in isolation. Public health staff identified close contacts, who were instructed to quarantine and who are being provided access to testing during their quarantine period. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
“After consultation with AppHealthCare and Chancellor Sheri Everts, (App State Athletics Director) Doug Gillin has suspended practice until further consultation warrants a change in status,” the Aug. 18 statement said.
Three days later, Gillin announced that football practices would be resuming.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we suspended football practice on Tuesday. Football student-athletes and staff underwent scheduled COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, and based on the results, the football team is returning to practice in small groups, or ‘pods,’” Gillin said in a statement. “We are placing even more stringent capacity limits on shared facilities like the locker room and weight room. Throughout this process, we have been in constant communication with the AppHealthCare public health team and our medical professionals, and will continue to follow their guidance.
“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the university and greater community. We will continue to work with AppHealthCare and the university’s medical team to monitor and make the best decisions for our student-athletes, staff and community.”
The football team is preparing for a fall 2020 season that is slated to begin Saturday, Sept. 12, when the Mountaineers host UNC-Charlotte at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Officials have not yet finalized game day plans for spectators, but have said they expect fan attendance to be limited.
Earlier in the summer, App State head football coach Shawn Clark noted that the team had “a couple” of positive cases. Athletics spokesperson Joey Jones on July 10 said, “We work closely with AppHealthCare to keep our student-athletes as safe and healthy as we possibly can. Under their advice, we are not releasing any further identifying information about any students who have tested positive for COVID-19, and moving forward we will not identify their student-athlete status.”
During a Zoom call with reporters on Aug. 6, Clark was again asked by a reporter if the team had additional positive cases; the coach replied that reporting of cases would come from the university and the health department.
AppHealthCare reported 47 active COVID-19 cases in Watauga County as of Aug. 25, with Appalachian State University reporting 34 active cases among students and employees. Cumulatively, 454 county residents have tested positive in Watauga, and 202 Appalachian State students, employees and subcontractors have tested positive to date.
“We recognize the benefit college students have within our local community and know they are an important part of our COVID-19 response effort,” stated Jennifer Greene, director of AppHealthCare. “This virus is highly contagious, and sometimes people can spread the virus without realizing it because they have mild or no symptoms at all. Now is not the time to be attending large gatherings and parties with large groups. We are depending on the Appalachian community to support contact tracing efforts. These actions help protect everyone in our community and helps make sure we have the health care system capacity that we all depend on.”
Every weekday, AppHealthCare, App State Athletics and App State Emergency Management meet to review confirmed cases and outline a plan of action to care for individuals who need to be in isolation or quarantine, the organizations said, with collaboration continuing on the weekends.
“The university continues working closely with public health and values this relationship, which has allowed for increased testing, consistent and transparent reporting to the university and Boone communities and coordinated public health education measures,” the statement said.
