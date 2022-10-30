spooky-duke-off-0800.jpeg

And they’re off! Damien Johnson, a young superhero pictured at bottom left, leads the way for participants in Appalachian State University’s 2021 Spooky Duke 5K/10K Race.

 Photo by Kyla Willoughby

BOONE — The 12th annual Spooky Duke Race and Costume Contest will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, on the campus of Appalachian State University in the Peacock parking lot (416 Howard Street, Boone, North Carolina). There will also be a virtual option for participants.

The event benefits Parent to Parent Family Support Network-High Country. The program, housed in App State’s Reich College of Education, provides free support, caring connections, information and hope to families who have a premature baby, a child with a disability, an emotional or behavioral challenge, a mental illness, a chronic health condition or to families who are grieving the death of a child. Parent to Parent Family Support Network-High Country serves Alleghany, Ashe, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties in the High Country of North Carolina.

