RALEIGH — More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the nutritious meals and snacks served during the school year through the breakfast, lunch, and afterschool meals programs provided at their schools. When school is out of session, North Carolina’s Summer Nutrition Programs help fill the gap by providing free meals and snacks to children ages 18 and younger who might otherwise go hungry.

The need for sponsoring agencies and sites for Summer Nutrition Programs is at an all-time high. One child struggling with hunger is one too many. Schools and community organizations are needed to serve as sponsors for Summer Nutrition Programs this year to help ensure children with limited access to food at home get the nutritious meals they need for optimal growth, development and overall well-being.

