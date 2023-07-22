WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, during the Peach Festival. There will be no admission fee during this event, however, donations are always greatly appreciated. You are invited to explore the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County with self-guided tours of the Wilkes Heritage Museum as well as guided tours of the Old Wilkes Jail and Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home throughout the day.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum is partnering with the Wilkes County Public Library, Wilkes Art Gallery and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to present special music throughout the day in the museum’s Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Auditorium. Beginning at 10 a.m., Rich Schulman and Ernest Johnson will kick off a morning of music featuring members of the Wilkes Acoustic Folk Society. The Wilkes Record Players will perform at 11 a.m. and Doug Davis and Friends will perform at noon. A special performance by the Gospel Quartet, By the Blood, will be at 2 p.m.
