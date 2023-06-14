unnamed.png

A scene from Mutz-Mag. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Southern Appalachian Historical Society will hold auditions for "Mutz-Mag" an Appalachian folktale by Clarinda Ross with showings this summer on Horn In The West grounds.

Auditions are Friday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Horn behind the ticket office. Open to locals and Horn company. Those auditioning will read from script, come to move. There will be a cast of seven or more. Those auditioning must be available to rehearse during the day. For questions, call (828) 264-2120.

