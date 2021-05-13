BOONE — With graduation nearing for Watauga High School seniors, at least 40 students took a walk back in time through Hardin Park to cheering crowds of kindergarteners to eighth graders.
The annual senior walk started at Hardin Park in 2016, and now the other K-8 schools do it as well. Seniors from the high school visit their K-8 school when graduation nears and walk through the halls filled with their old teachers and younger students.
Hardin Park hosted its senior walk on May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.