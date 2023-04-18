WEST JEFFERSON — Tom Paxton, GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, joins GRAMMY Award winners Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer and Bernard Ebb Songwriting Contest winner Crys Matthews in concert on Saturday evening, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Three generations of songwriting royalty share the stage with their hits, their current work and collaborations. The Songwriters Concert is part of the Ola Belle Reed Songwriting Retreat taking place this weekend April 21-23 at the Ashe Civic Center.
The Ola Belle Reed Songwriting Retreat pays tribute to Ashe County, North Carolina’s National Heritage Fellowship Award and IBMA Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Ola Belle Reed. North Carolina and nationally renowned songwriters on staff will share their techniques and experiences. The retreat is open to experienced songwriters or first-time writers.
The retreat will include workshops/lectures, song swaps, jam sessions, critiques, instructor concert, student showcase and more. 2023 Retreat instructors: Cathy Fink, Crys Matthews and Tom Paxton.
On Sunday afternoon, April 23 at 3:30 p.m. there will be a retreat participant showcase that is free and open to the public at the Ashe Arts Center. Tickets for the Songwriters in Concert performance are $22.50 adults and $7.50 students and available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
This project and concert is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment of the Arts. This concert is sponsored locally by the Ashe County Arts Council. For more information, call (336) 846-2787 or email info@asheountyarts.org.
