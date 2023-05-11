BOONE — The Jones House was filled with family and friends of K-12 students of the Watauga County public school system for the Shooting Stars art gallery event of 2023 at the end of April.

Sculptures, paintings, and drawings from students bordered the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House for the annual Shooting Stars event hosted by the Watauga Education Foundation. Students eagerly rushed around to their works of art with family members trailing behind. Art teachers came in support of the beaming students, answering questions and congratulating the students.

