BOONE — The Jones House was filled with family and friends of K-12 students of the Watauga County public school system for the Shooting Stars art gallery event of 2023 at the end of April.
Sculptures, paintings, and drawings from students bordered the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House for the annual Shooting Stars event hosted by the Watauga Education Foundation. Students eagerly rushed around to their works of art with family members trailing behind. Art teachers came in support of the beaming students, answering questions and congratulating the students.
Every student is eligible to participate in the show, but, the teachers at individual schools must be the juror of the students’ work to reduce the submissions to roughly 17.
Chad Safferstone, the art teacher at Hardin Park, attended the event in support of students. Safferstone teaches second grade through eighth grade. At Hardin, the students were chosen by a panel of judges, and only on work they had done at home, according to Safferstone.
“I want students to independently demonstrate their affinity and love for art. I typically encourage my students not to turn in classroom projects, but to find something that they’re passionate about. Something created on their own whether it is painted or sculpted, so that way, it’s not just submitting something like a classroom assignment,” Safferstone said. “I grab a team of educators ranging from second grade to eighth grade, depending on availability. I put out all the work and then we judge whether there is a story behind the work, or if there was time and energy demonstrated in the completion of projects, or if it was just rushed to get something submitted.”
Teachers choose their own means of a juror system. Some choose to do a panel, and others choose the work themselves. President of the Watauga Education Foundation Erika Hudspeth expressed the importance of this event for awareness of the foundation.
“Shooting Stars is really a community awareness event and an opportunity to celebrate the arts in our community. A good number of our classroom grants go to classrooms that are teaching either visual arts, music or drama. Those are subjects that may not be funded without the grants that we provide. They may have funding, but the grants we provide are supplemental, it’s an opportunity for them to do things that they may not be able to,” Hudspeth said.
