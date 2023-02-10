WARRENSVILLE — Kim Shepherd of Warrensville has been elected to the board of directors of the North Carolina Rural Center for a three-year term.

“Rural North Carolina has always been and will always remain near and dear to me from both a personal and professional perspective as I live and work in rural North Carolina and I see the opportunities that abound,” Shepherd said. “I am thrilled with the opportunity to serve on this board and contribute, in some small way, to the continued thriving of rural North Carolina.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.