BOONE — King Street Farmers Market is hosting Senior Day on Sept. 20.
The High Country Council on Aging and the Lifelong Learners will be at the market giving out information and free items. There will also be a voter registration table for National Voter Day for people to register to vote or change their registration before the midterm elections.
Market staff is hosting a senior-themed trivia game and is giving out free swag at the manager’s booth. The King Street Market is dedicated to making all people feel welcome and accepted at our market as well as being accessible to everyone.
About King Street Farmers’ Market
The King Street Farmers’ Market, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is an outdoor retail space for local farmers and producers during the months of May through October and provides community members an opportunity to conveniently access quality food.
For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow the King Street Market on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.
About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture
Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, please visit www.brwia.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.