BOONE — The second annual Buskers Fest is coming back to downtown Boone on Oct. 7.
Buskers Fest is a celebration of our eclectic creative community, and a nod to our town’s rich history of busking. Buskers Fest offers attendees of Boone’s First Friday Art Crawl a chance to experience the arts as they walk along the streets of Boone from the Turchin Center all the way to Mellow Mushroom.
Mark Freed, Director of the Jones House Community and Cultural Center said, “We have a strong tradition of street performers in Boone, from Doc Watson to Old Crow Medicine Show, and Buskers Fest honors this tradition with dozens of artists all over downtown. I love that the Arts Council works with a wide array of area artists to bring something different at each corner and block. Busker Fest is a great way to kick off the fall first Fridays in downtown Boone.”
Watauga Arts Council started Buskers Fest last year to offer a COVID-safe way to showcase and celebrate our creative community. They wanted to infuse their artists and musicians with encouragement and cash. They encouraged people to support local artists, discover something new, and engage with the arts on this special evening.
Join WAC at Buskers Fest to enjoy bluegrass, folk, and Americana music, along with aerial arts performances, dancing, sculpture, pottery, and drawing demonstrations, and opportunities to participate in some amazing community art pieces, hosted by local painters, drawing clubs, and mixed media artists. The library will even be there, hosting an open mic so attendees can give busking a try.
This event was created with the Arts Council’s mission in mind to help support local artists! With the help of local businesses and individuals, WAC plans to provide a stipend to artist demonstrators, performers, and musicians to pay them for devoting a night to engage with the community. Artists who sell work this evening will not be charged vendors fees. Attendees are encouraged to download the Venmo App and bring cash to the event so they can give tips to artists and performers.
If your local business would like to sponsor a Busker or support the Fest and future programming, click to watauga-arts.org for more information!
