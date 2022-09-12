JEFFERSON — The education system, community school houses, and the individuals who taught in them is the subject of the Museum of Ashe County History’s newest exhibit, which quietly opened on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. The new exhibit titled “Early Education in Ashe County” is set in a mockup of a one-room school house, and traces the formation of the local education system starting in the late 1700s until the 1960s.

“We’ve been working hard on the school house exhibit all summer long and got it complete just in time for the new school year,” said Museum of Ashe County History director, Andrew Cole. “Putting the display together was really a team effort. Volunteers helped disassemble room’s old exhibit and clear out the space, our summer intern helped construct the exhibit’s back drops and make artifact labels, the museum’s board members wrote much of the exhibit’s text and loaned out many of the items that are currently on display. Some event built us new display cases. Everybody contributed something.”

