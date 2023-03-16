The taiko is a traditional Japanese drum with limitless rhythmic possibilities. Kodo’s mission is to explore these possibilities, and in the process forge new directions for a vibrant living art-form. Kodo_Tsuzumi-05-michi2019_1864-Takashi_Okamoto.jpg
BOONE — Internationally renowned KODO Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble is drumming its way from Japan to North America — bringing heart, history, and the centuries-old art of high-energy taiko drumming to more than 20 cities, including Boone.
The Schaefer Center Presents series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, is part of KODO’s first tour since the pandemic and will present the acclaimed ensemble in KODO One Earth Tour 2023: Tsuzumi on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
If read in a different context, however, Kodo can also mean "children of the drum," which reflects the group's desire to play the drums with the simple heart of a child."
Indeed, the great taiko is thought to be reminiscent of a mother’s heartbeat as felt from the womb, and babies are often lulled to sleep by its thunderous vibrations. If read in a different context, however, Kodo can also mean “children of the drum,” which reflects the group’s desire to play the drums with the simple heart of a child.” Since the group’s debut at the Berlin Festival in 1981, KODO has given more than 6,500 performances on all five continents.
The UK’s WinchesterToday.com recently raved, “The Taiko drumming was just as described… spectacular. A performance you could feel in every part of your body as well as see, where all parts of the drum are used. Those rim shots that ‘cracked’ throughout the hall. And you have never seen drumsticks the size of these. That’s not a drumstick, that’s a baseball bat, surely?! … One other thing that was heartwarming was the amount of smiling going on. This group of performers love what they do.”
“We’re honored to be a part of this tour and can’t wait to welcome KODO to the Schaefer Center,” says Denise Ringler, director of arts engagement. “There’s nothing like the energy these talented performers bring to the stage. We know audiences of all ages will thoroughly enjoy this performance.”
Tsuzumi opens with a very special piece in the KODO ensemble’s history that is seldom performed on tour “Dyu-Ha.” The late Maki Ishii, a modern composer who was introduced to KODO by conductor Seiji Ozawa, presented this piece to KODO as a gift to congratulate the ensemble on its debut in 1981. This will be the first time KODO has performed “Dyu-Ha” in North America since 1989. The 40 th anniversary tour program also features Ishii’s masterpiece “Monochrome” and other KODO signature pieces such as “O- daiko,” “Yatai-bayashi,” and “Zoku,” coupled with new compositions.
The 2023 KODO tour is supported by the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan. For more information about KODO, visit www.KODO.or.jp. Tickets: $25 Adults, $20 Locals (proof of residency in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties), $10 Students. Available at TheSchaeferCenter.org, in person, or (828) 262-4046.
