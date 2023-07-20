SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Each summer, Sugar Mountain Resort is packed with artists, food vendors and festival-goers during the Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival. The juried festival features a variety of handmade pieces by both local and visiting artists. The next festival will be Friday through Saturday, August 11 to 13. The following are images from the first festival, which took place from Friday to Sunday, July 14 to 16.
