JEFFERSON — Following up on last year’s success, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce will once again host the Ashe Bash in 2022.
The free musical extravaganza will feature an Americana, bluegrass, country, folk and world group Scythian, along with Irish virtuoso guitarist Shane Hennessy.
The show will take place at 7 p.m. on July 8, 2022, at the Ashe County Courthouse grounds located at 150 Government Circle in Jefferson. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
This being a family friendly event, alcohol and pets will not be permitted at this performance.
For more information about this event contact the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce at (888) 343-2743.
