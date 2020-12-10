Earlier this month, world renowned toy tycoon and philanthropist Santa Claus, otherwise known as Kris Kringle, hitched up his reindeer and disembarked from the North Pole on his 2020 world tour.
Claus is scheduled to make several stops in locations around the High Country this December. Using the wonders of Christmas magic, Santa Claus will be allowing several opportunities for children to meet with him this holiday season.
Folks looking to meet Santa can swing by the Mystery Hill’s 1903 Dougherty House every Thursday-Sunday between 10a.m.- 2p.m. through Dec. 24. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Dougherty House museum, which has been decked out with the makings of an old-timey Christmas. Enjoy a complimentary hot cocoa or cider while Santa regales visitors from a safe distance with tales of one of his favorite Blue Ridge Mountain children, Jack. Visitors to Mystery Hill can also check out their Native American Artifact Museum featuring around 50,000 arrowheads and other artifacts, the hands-on Hall of Mystery, Professors Finnegans Old Time Photos and also practice their tomahawk throwing. For more information about Mystery Hill and Santa’s visit, call (828) 264-2792, or visit mysteryhill.com/.
Santa will also be making appearances at Tweetsie Railroad’s Tweetsie Christmas event. Until Dec. 31, Santa Claus is making a regular scheduled appearance at Mr. and Mrs. Gingerbread’s House located at Tweetsie Railroad. Visitors to Tweetsie will have the opportunity to meet and pose for pictures with Santa from behind a protective plexiglass barrier. Children making the journey to Tweetsie are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa so that they can drop it directly into his mailbox. A Tweetsie Christmas takes place on a select weekend throughout December, those wishing to meet Santa Claus at this event are encouraged to make reservations to this event beforehand. This event also features classic carnivals rides and refreshments, with the event’s centerpiece being the 3-mile ride past thousand of brilliant holiday lights on Tweetsie’s historic steam locomotive. Individuals interested meeting Santa at Tweetsie should visit, tweetsie.com/ or call (800) 586-5740.
The Blowing Rock will also be playing host to Santa this holiday season. Visitors to the Blowing Rock will have the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus every Saturday and Sunday from 1 — 3 p.m. until Dec. 20. Children will have the opportunity to speak to Santa from behind a plexiglass shield. Admission to see Santa at this location is free for children and one accompanying adult. For more information about Santa’s visit to the Blowing Rock, call (828) 295-7111 or visit theblowingrock.com/.
Individuals unable to see Santa at these public events will also have the opportunity to meet with Santa online. The Bluebird Exchange is hosting a Facebook live event with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. Families can tune in live on Facebook where they will have the opportunity to ask Santa questions, listen to stories and share their wishlist. For more information about this virtual event, visit the Bluebird Exchange on Facebook at facebook.com/BluebirdExchange.
Santa Claus will also take part in the “Expedition North Pole” virtual event with the Watauga County Public Library on Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. Individuals who tune into this event can learn about Mrs. Claus’s special cookie recipe, tour Santa’s toy workshop and hear Santa himself perform a special rendition of the “Night Before Christmas.” To learn more about this event, visit www.arlibrary.org/ or, call the Watauga Library at (828) 264-8784.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.