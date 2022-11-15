Social Concert Promo (2).jpg

BOONE – The Hope Center, sponsored by Local Lion and Venture Chocolate, announces a special Christmas concert titled Hope for the Holidays featuring Sandra McCracken. The singer-songwriter will perform at Alliance Bible

Fellowship on the evening of Dec. 16. The concert will feature songs from McCracken’s numerous albums along with Christmas classics to welcome in the holiday season. Proceeds from the concert will benefit The Hope Center, which seeks to educate, support, and empower women and families facing unexpected pregnancies in the High Country.

