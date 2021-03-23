BOONE — Samaritan’s Purse disaster responders are already on the ground in Alabama and two Disaster Relief Units are on the way after tornadoes and heavy winds caused widespread devastation. These tractor-trailers are stocked with critical tools and relief supplies to help families remove downed trees, clear debris, tarp roofs and salvage personal belongings.
The international Christian relief organization is responding in hard-hit Tuscaloosa County and Dallas County, bringing emergency relief to Southeast families heavily impacted by severe weather.
“More than 20 tornadoes have touched down across the Southeast—tearing off roofs, damaging homes, and knocking down trees,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are responding in Jesus’ Name to the needs of hurting families. Please pray for everyone affected by these storms and our team as we help them start to physically recover while reminding them that God loves them.”
For more information about the work of Samaritan’s Purse visit, www.samaritanspurse.org/.
