BOONE — As the Salvation Army begins its national holiday season campaign, local chapters are calling on community members for help.
“Our need is going to be bigger this year so getting community involvement is huge,” Stacie Healy said.
Healy is the director at Boone Service Center for the Salvation Army. This time last year, the Salvation Army was aiding 162 families in the High Country by providing assistance for those who had fallen behind on their rent or utility payments. She anticipates this number will double in the coming months due to the end of the eviction moratorium.
“We would absolutely love to have volunteers to help ring bells,” Healy said.
Bell ringing is the organization’s largest fundraiser each year. With 82 cents of every dollar going toward helping families in the area, the Salvation Army serves as more than just a thrift store. With donations, they are able to provide financial assistance to families and individuals, stock a “practical pantry” with household items as well as a food and clothing pantry.
Bell ringers will be stationed at 25 locations throughout Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties this year. In the coming months, the organization will also need volunteers to set up and distribute food boxes.
“Usually Ashe County is the one that we tend to help the most, but this week alone we’ve had four Watauga County residents come in asking for assistance with rent,” Healy said.
In addition to collecting donations, the Salvation Army will display angel trees inside thrift store locations. Visitors can purchase an angel from the tree for $25. The money will go toward providing Christmas dinner for a family of five, Healy said.
The theme for the Salvation Army’s 2021 holiday campaign is “Hope Marches On.”
“The Salvation Army is not a hand out, it’s a hand up,” Healy said. “We see a need and we say ‘How can we help?’”
