Saloon Studios presents its summer event calendar, including family events, outdoor concerts and festivals.
Information on each event can be found below along with ticket prices and online purchases.
May 22: Frontier Day (An Old West Family Event)
Come out to the Saloon Studios Old West Town for a day of cowboy reenactments of days long ago on the Frontier! Learn about 19th-century firearms, watch a blacksmith forge metal, spinners weave wool, and other artisan crafts.
Cowboy reenactors will entertain with gunfights, historical presentations, and cowboy music. Traditional craftsmen will demonstrate skills from the frontier from blacksmiths to leatherworkers to weavers.
Adult $20, younger than 12 free.
Tickets at https://saloonstudioslive.com/frontier-day/
May 29: Tres Cerveza, a ZZ Top Tribute & Shoot to Thrill, an AC/DC Tribute (outdoor concert)
Two awesome bands will play on the Festival Stage! Tres Cerveza, a regional band based in Helton Beach NC will perform a full costume Tribute to the music of ZZ Top. Don’t forget your Cheap Sunglasses!
Shoot To Thrill is an all-girl AC/DC Tribute band from Raleigh, NC performing all your favorite high-energy classics.
Tickets: $25-50.
June 12: Pat Travers and Matt Bizzell (outdoor concert)
Matt Bizzell a regional singer/songwriter from Moravian Falls NC performs his own style of jazzy, bluesy roots music and will be opening for the iconic rock guitarist Pat Travers jammin with the Pat Travers Band to “Boom Boom,” “Snorting Whiskey” and many more.
Tickets: $40-80.
June 26: 9Day Trip (outdoor concert)
NC’s Best Americana Band Award — 9 Day Trip, based in Salisbury, plays an eclectic blend of roots, Americana, folk, and rock music. Their catchy tunes and jamming stage show won them the North Carolina Best Americana Band Award
Tickets: $25–50.
Upcoming shows
July 17: Festival Stage with Wildflowers, a Tom Petty Tribute and special guest, Restless, to be announced.
July 31: Festival Stage with Taylon Hope and special guest, Alex Key, to be announced.
Aug. 14: Festival Stage with Artemis Pyle and special guest, CJ Ballard, to be announced.
Aug. 28: Beach Day Festival with The Lucky Strikes-The Special Occasion Band, to be announced.
Sept. 11: Music on the Mountain Festival with Multiple Artists including Cane Mill Road, Blue Country, Tres Cerveza and Restless, to be announced.
Saloon Studios is also looking for local vendors for our 2021 outdoor events.
For more information, visit https://saloonstudioslive.com/become-a-sponsor/.
